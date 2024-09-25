Ryan Reynolds has put it back on the map via his dancing Deadpool antics, and it feels like a perfect fit for Fortnite — you can wave Bye Bye Bye to your in-game rivals after you eliminate them!

Keep on reading, or check out the video above, and we'll explain how to get the Bye Bye Bye emote in Fortnite.

How to get Bye Bye Bye emote in Fortnite

You can purchase the Bye Bye Bye emote in the Fortnite Shop for 500 V-Bucks.

More like this

You can only purchase it until 0:59 AM BST 30th September though, but you can still use it after this date.

The song is Bye Bye Bye by NSYNC from their No Strings Attached album in 2000.

It was featured in the Deadpool and Wolverine film in quite the memorable sequence. If you know, you know...

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Adding this Deadpool-coded emote to Fortnite makes perfect sense right now, with the current Fortnite season featuring all sorts of Marvel content.

Players have been able to cosplay as Marvel characters including Gwenpool, Iron Man and Deadpool himself in the game recently.

You can even find Stark Industries Chests if you want to try out Iron Man and War Machine's gear during battle royale bouts.

Medallion hunters can also take on Mysterio, Emma Frost and Doctor Doom's Doombot in boss battles around the map.

The Bye Bye Bye emote is a cool little addition to the Marvel fun. And with Marvel owners at Disney making a big investment in Fortnite studio Epic Games, it won't be the last collab between these brands.

While you wait for the next one, try our Fortnite quiz below!

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.