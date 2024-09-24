This is part of the ongoing Absolute Doom season in Fortnite, which is packed with Marvel skins including Gwenpool and Iron Man himself.

Of course, the locations where you'll find these chests — which you can see in the video guide above — are bound to be busy with other players So be careful out there!

Where to find Stark Industries Chests in Fortnite explained

Fortnite. Epic Games

There are six spawn locations for the Stark Industries chests in Fortnite.

To find a Stark Industries chest in Fortnite, you need to visit one of these locations:

West of The Raft

North of the Nitrodrome

Northeast of Redline Rig

South of Reckless Railways

Southwest of Doomstadt

Southwest of Doom's Courtyard

We'd recommend landing at the one furthest away from the Battle Bus's path as they are going to be hotspots for other players.

In these chests, you will find either the Iron Man Flight Kit or the Iron Man Combat Kit. If you already have these, you will likely get War Machine loot instead.

Flying is a great way to get out of danger, attack from above or make your way to the next Storm Circle. You can fly for a while before needing to cool down.

With the Combat Kit, you can use the Unibeam whilst in the air. The Combat Kit has a repulsor attack too.

While flying, you can also perform a ram attack. This can easily eliminate players after hitting them with the unibeam.

Alternatively, you can pick items up from eliminated players! But that's not a very heroic thing to do, right?

If you're still stuck, check out our video below:

