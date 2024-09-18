Epic Games has timed the launch of the new Iron Man skin in Fortnite with the release date of the Fortnite x Marvel LTM - Day of Doom event. Of course, you want to join in the superhero fun.

Luckily for you, we know how to get the new Fortnite Iron Man outfit.

Read on to find out how to get Iron Man Mk 45 in Fortnite.

How to get Iron Man skin in Fortnite explained

To get the Iron Man skin in Fortnite, you need to buy it from the Item Shop.

As of writing, you cannot unlock the new Iron Man Mk 45 skin by playing the game or completing challenges. It is an outfit that you have to purchase from the Item Shop.

If you’re keen to play as Iron Man Mk 45, you can buy the skin for 1,500 V-Bucks from the Item Shop online (you can also buy it in-game).

Purchase the Iron Man Mk 45 outfit by itself for 1,500 V-Bucks and you’ll also receive the LEGO style of the skin and the Energy Collector Back Bling.

You can use the Iron Man Mk 45 skin in Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival and Rocket Racing.

Alternatively, you can purchase the Iron Man Mk 45 Bundle for 2,500 V-Bucks. The Bundle includes everything listed above and the Mark 45 Energy Blades Pickaxe, Arc Reaction Wrap, and Mark 45 Bass.

All items can be purchased separately, too.

It’s worth noting that everything above will only be available to buy from the Item Shop until 1am local time on 7th October 2024. There’s no word on when the new Iron Man Mk 45 skin will return in Fortnite.

If you’re keen to add the outfit to your collection, it’s worth getting in there and buying it while the going’s good.

You can see the new Iron Man Mk 45 skin in action below, as part of the official Day of Doom LTM trailer:

