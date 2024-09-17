Regardless of whether you prefer fighting supervillains or exploring tropical islands, Epic Games has you covered by the looks of it.

Rumours have dominated social media since the LTM was announced on Sunday 15th September 2024 via the game’s official page on X, but now we have a concrete idea of what to expect.

Read on for a full breakdown of Day of Doom’s exciting new gameplay features.

The new Fortnite LTM is going to be released on Tuesday 17th September 2024. This was confirmed by Epic Games in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

As is always the case with a Fortnite update, the servers go down for maintenance for several hours, and this began at 9am in the UK on 17th September, so we anticipate that you’ll be able to hop into the new Limited Time Mode by the evening.

In a post on Fortnite’s official X page, Epic Games announced that the Day of Doom Limited Time Mode will feature up to 32 players split into two teams who will face off against each other: Doom’s Henchmen and the Allies of the Avengers.

Each side will have a different role to play. The Henchmen will be tasked with collecting six Arcane Artefacts, and upon completion, the opposing team will no longer be able to respawn in the match.

From there, Doctor Doom’s minions will simply have to eliminate the remaining heroes to win the game.

But for the Avengers, it’s an altogether different objective. They will have to overcome Doom’s army before they collect all of the Artefacts.

According to the post, the Henchmen will have a large number of respawns - it hasn’t been confirmed just how many - but in order to win, the Allies will need to completely eliminate all of their resources.

The impending battle’s scale sounds as epic as the final showdown in Avengers: Endgame - Fortnite fans will be hoping it lives up to that.

