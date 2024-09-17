Epic Games is peppering Fortnite with updates at the moment, as The Lost Isles comes at the same time as a brand new limited time mode (LTM).

Many have speculated that it will feature a heroes versus villains battle mode, pitting the likes of Spider-Man and Gwenpool against Doctor Doom and Thanos.

But if exploring a tropical island is more your thing, then read on for everything we know so far about LEGO Fortnite’s The Lost Isles expansion.

The LEGO Fortnite Klombo update is available from Tuesday 17th September 2024.

The servers will undergo maintenance from around 9am in the UK, and this typically lasts several hours - but we fully expect you to be able to dive into the new expansion pretty swiftly thereafter.

What's coming in The Lost Isles?

Klombo in LEGO Fortnite. Epic Games

The return of Klombos to Fortnite has the potential to be the most popular feature of The Lost Isles update.

The legendary beast previously appeared in the game’s Battle Royale mode, but now it can be found in brick form floating about its native habitat of jungle lagoons.

You’ll also be able to befriend the creatures and entice them to join you on your adventure by feeding them Klomberrys, which might be useful against a new enemy, the fierce looking Golems.

Jump on any Battle Bus and you’ll be able to journey to the Lost Isles, where five different environments await exploration.

As you’d expect on an island, there’s a Beach filled with pirates, but defeating them will reward you with new weapons such as a musket, a flint-knock pistol and a boom shield that is stuffed with dynamite.

There’s also a vast Jungle overrun by the Storm-Wild Tomatoes, a tribe you’ll have to fight against that wield the explorer’s machete and the knockback shield which can send enemies flying. Both weapons can be collected once you overcome them.

Then there’s the Plains, which is home to the Peely Tribe - they’ll need your help fighting off crafty pirates trying to pillage their village. Here, you’ll be able to collect a bunch of throwing spears too.

Lastly, the update will let us explore vast Mountains and Floating Islands which hover in the sky. They look difficult to traverse, but doing so promises rewards that can’t be obtained anywhere else.

Locations aren’t the only thing getting an update, as the Essence Table has also been upgraded, now called the Rune Forge. This will let players craft runes to improve their weapons and tools, but it will cost Essence to do so - though gaining that looks to be a simple task: just chop trees down, defeat enemies and collect plants.

The Lost Isles is also coming with a bunch of new foods that can be used as ingredients to enhance your abilities.

Pineapples and Klomberries can be found in the Plains, while the Jungle is home to Tomatoes and the Beach has Bananas and Coconuts to collect.

There’s also going to be a bunch of new toys to collect including a cannon, a stink jar, a free-spin swivel and a controllable swivel. Check out the Fortnite website for more information on what each one does.

Finally, this enormous update is also bringing the Tropical Treasures LEGO Pass that is filled with quests that will earn you studs upon completion.

Aside from that, there’s also another 11 in-game rewards to be claimed from the Premium Reward Track, which will set you back 1,400 V-Bucks.

And that is everything you need to know about the upcoming Lost Isles expansion in LEGO Fortnite!

