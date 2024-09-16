But things are about to heat up with the imminent arrival of another LTM.

In the past, we’ve seen these temporary updates add game modes such as The Floor Is Lava, where a pool of lava rises up the map continuously until the end of a match. Another popular addition was Imposters, which saw one sneaky player trying to eliminate other players on the sly without being caught.

If the news of an LTM has your interest piqued, then read on for updates on the release date and speculation on what could be included.

More like this

The new Fortnite LTM is going to be released on Tuesday 17th September 2024.

This was confirmed by Epic Games in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

No further information has been revealed at this stage, but we will update this page once more details are confirmed.

What could the new Fortnite LTM be? Our predictions

Epic Games has not yet confirmed what will be included in the new Fortnite LTM, so we can only make predictions at this stage.

As you can imagine, speculation and rumours have been flying in the comments section below the Fortnite X account’s post.

Many users are suggesting that the update will usher in a new battle mode that pits Marvel heroes against a bunch of supervillains. Could a Fortnite-themed clash between Iron Man and Doctor Doom be on the cards? Plenty have called for big bad Thanos to return to the game, too.

Tons of players have also suggested that Marvel-themed skins that were in Fortnite previously could return for this LTM, and so we could see outfits for the likes of Spider-Man and Wolverine making a comeback.

Meanwhile, an X account synonymous with Fornite leaks and speculation called Hypex has stated that Marvel Mythics from Chapter 2 are going to be included. This means that Groot’s Bramble Shield and Silver Surfer’s Board might be updated.

We have only a day to wait now, but as soon as we have more concrete information on what to expect from Fortnite’s imminent LTM, we will update this page.

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.