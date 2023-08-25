The force-sensitive lightsaber-wielding hero who may or may not be a Jedi is on the way, but little other details have been given other than that, unfortunately.

With all of the above in mind, read on to find out how to get the Ahsoka Tano skin in Fortnite.

How to get the Fortnite Ahsoka skin

To get the Ahsoka Tano skin in Fortnite, you will need to unlock her as part of the Chapter 4 Season 4 battle pass. Like some other special outfits before Ahsoka, she will be added to the battle pass later in the new Season.

Unfortunately, that’s all that has been officially confirmed regarding the Fortnite x Ahsoka crossover. Based on previous ‘secret’ skins, however, we can safely assume that you will unlock Ahsoka by completing specific quests.

As Ahsoka is releasing later on in the battle pass of the new Fortnite Season, we can safely guess that you will unlock her by completing a selection of in-game missions. To unlock those upcoming missions, you will need to purchase the premium battle pass.

Ahsoka Tano will likely be added into the game mid-way through Chapter 4 Season 4 - hopefully sometime in late September/early October.

It’s more than likely, too, that the Ahsoka outfit will be released alongside a bunch of items and accessories inspired by the character and the latest Star Wars TV show. This means we could be seeing her iconic lightsabers added into Fortnite, too, and maybe an alternate outfit.

For now, this is all that we can safely estimate about the Ahsoka in Fortnite release date and how to unlock her as a playable character. Fingers crossed Epic Games reveals more official details sooner rather than later.

At least we know what the Fortnite Ahsoka skin looks like (see her in the image at the top of the page).

We will, of course, update this page with new official information as soon as it gets revealed - keep an eye out right here for everything Fortnite.

