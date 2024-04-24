If you were hoping to tackle any of them during a long-haul flight or away from the internet, check out if you can play Fallout 76 offline. Otherwise, a rewatch of the Fallout TV series may be in order.

How many trophies or achievements are in Fallout 76?

Atlantic City in Fallout 76. Bethesda

There are 51 trophies on PlayStation and 50 achievements on Xbox in the base game, but with all the DLC installed, there are 73 and 72 respectively.

This will take quite a considerable amount of time to get through. You’re easily looking at upwards of 100 hours to get them all.

Some individual achievements will require quite a lot of work, such as American Hero - which you only unlock after reaching level 50.

For your pleasure, though, you’ll be awarded 1,000 Gamerscore for the base game, or 1,580 if you’ve got the DLCs.

PlayStation players will have a new coveted Platinum trophy if they manage to grind through all the others.

Full list of Fallout 76 trophies and achievements

Fallout 76. Bethesda

The full list of Fallout 76 trophies is quite the tome. Be prepared to spend a not-insignificant chunk of your time.

We’d highly recommend playing with a group of friends, too, as it will make things far easier - and you’ll have a hoot doing it!

However, be sure to check what platforms you are all playing on, as the Fallout 76 cross-play situation isn’t ideal.

Otherwise, just keep your chin up and try to have fun along the way!

Fallout 76 base game trophies and achievements

Platinum Trophy (PlayStation only) – Collect all other 50 Trophies for this Trophy (Platinum)

– Collect all other 50 Trophies for this Trophy (Platinum) Reclamation Day! – Leave Vault 76 (Bronze / 10G)

– Leave Vault 76 (Bronze / 10G) First Contact Complete – "First Contact" (Bronze / 20G)

– "First Contact" (Bronze / 20G) Final Departure Complete – "Final Departure" (Bronze / 20G)

– "Final Departure" (Bronze / 20G) Second Helpings Complete – "Second Helpings" (Bronze / 20G)

– "Second Helpings" (Bronze / 20G) Into the Fire Complete – "Into the Fire" (Silver / 20G)

– "Into the Fire" (Silver / 20G) Recruitment Blues Complete – "Recruitment Blues" (Bronze / 30G)

– "Recruitment Blues" (Bronze / 30G) Heart of the Enemy – Complete "Heart of the Enemy" (Silver / 10G)

– Complete "Heart of the Enemy" (Silver / 10G) Key to the Past – Complete "Key to the Past (Silver / 10G)

– Complete "Key to the Past (Silver / 10G) Coming to Fruition – Complete "Coming to Fruition" (Bronze / 10G)

– Complete "Coming to Fruition" (Bronze / 10G) Bunker Buster – Complete "Bunker Buster" (Bronze / 10G)

– Complete "Bunker Buster" (Bronze / 10G) One of Us – Complete "One of Us" (Bronze / 30G)

– Complete "One of Us" (Bronze / 30G) Officer on Deck – Complete "Officer on Deck" (Silver / 10G)

– Complete "Officer on Deck" (Silver / 10G) Happy CAMPer – Build a CAMP (Bronze / 10G)

– Build a CAMP (Bronze / 10G) We Must Rebuild – Build 20 CAMP Items (Bronze / 20G)

– Build 20 CAMP Items (Bronze / 20G) Appalachian HOA – Build 100 CAMP Items (Silver / 20G)

– Build 100 CAMP Items (Silver / 20G) Mistress of Mystery – Complete "Mistress of Mystery" (Silver / 20G)

– Complete "Mistress of Mystery" (Silver / 20G) Personal Matters – Complete "Personal Matters" (Bronze / 10G)

– Complete "Personal Matters" (Bronze / 10G) Queen of the Hunt – Complete "Queen of the Hunt" (Bronze / 20G)

– Complete "Queen of the Hunt" (Bronze / 20G) Monster Mash – Win the "Monster Mash" Event (Bronze / 30G)

– Win the "Monster Mash" Event (Bronze / 30G) Scorched Earth – Win the "Scorched Earth" Event 20G)

– Win the "Scorched Earth" Event 20G) Breach and Clear – Win the "Breach and Clear Event" (Bronze / 15G)

– Win the "Breach and Clear Event" (Bronze / 15G) Never Go It Alone! – Join 20 Teams (Bronze / 10G)

– Join 20 Teams (Bronze / 10G) Second Skin – Craft 5 Pieces of Armor (Bronze / 10G)

– Craft 5 Pieces of Armor (Bronze / 10G) A Fighting Chance – Craft a Weapon (Bronze / 30G)

– Craft a Weapon (Bronze / 30G) Fallout Forever – Reach Level 100 (Silver / 20G)

– Reach Level 100 (Silver / 20G) LITerally – Read 20 Magazines (Bronze / 30G)

– Read 20 Magazines (Bronze / 30G) Ground Zero – Be at Ground Zero of a Nuclear Blast (Silver / 20G)

– Be at Ground Zero of a Nuclear Blast (Silver / 20G) Perked Up – Fully Rank Up one Perk (Bronze / 30G)

– Fully Rank Up one Perk (Bronze / 30G) Gimme Gimme! – Pick 50 Locks (Silver / 30G)

– Pick 50 Locks (Silver / 30G) Code Cruncher – Hack 50 Terminals (Silver / 30G)

– Hack 50 Terminals (Silver / 30G) Monet of Murder – Mod 50 Weapons (Silver / 30G)

– Mod 50 Weapons (Silver / 30G) Tested Mettle – Complete 5 Challenges (Bronze / 20G)

– Complete 5 Challenges (Bronze / 20G) A Real Challenger – Complete 20 Challenges (Bronze / 20G)

– Complete 20 Challenges (Bronze / 20G) Field Medic – Revive 20 Fallen Players (Bronze / 20G)

– Revive 20 Fallen Players (Bronze / 20G) Moneybags – Possess 10,000 Caps (Bronze / 10G)

– Possess 10,000 Caps (Bronze / 10G) Retro Now – Play a Holotape Game (Bronze / 20G)

– Play a Holotape Game (Bronze / 20G) Giant Slayer – Kill 5 Giant Creatures (Bronze / 40G)

– Kill 5 Giant Creatures (Bronze / 40G) Pioneer Scout – Discover 100 Locations (Silver / 20G)

– Discover 100 Locations (Silver / 20G) Bounty Hunter – Kill a Wanted Player (Bronze / 10G)

– Kill a Wanted Player (Bronze / 10G) Kill or Be Killed – Kill Another Player (Bronze / 20G)

– Kill Another Player (Bronze / 20G) Good Grief! – Kill 20 Players (Bronze / 20G)

– Kill 20 Players (Bronze / 20G) Pest Control – Kill 300 Creatures (Bronze / 10G)

– Kill 300 Creatures (Bronze / 10G) Junker Funk – Gather 200 Pieces of Junk (Bronze / 10G)

– Gather 200 Pieces of Junk (Bronze / 10G) Photo Bomber – Take 20 Photos (Bronze / 10G)

– Take 20 Photos (Bronze / 10G) Ain't He the Cutest? – Collect a Bobblehead (Bronze / 20G)

– Collect a Bobblehead (Bronze / 20G) Shwag – Collect 10 Bobbleheads (Silver / 10G)

– Collect 10 Bobbleheads (Silver / 10G) Wild West Virginian – Reach Level 10 (Bronze / 25G)

– Reach Level 10 (Bronze / 25G) Appalachian Trailblazer – Reach Level 25 (Bronze / 50G)

– Reach Level 25 (Bronze / 50G) American Hero – Reach Level 50 (Silver / 50G)

– Reach Level 50 (Silver / 50G) I Am Become Death – Complete "I Am Become Death" (Gold / 50G)

Wastelanders DLC trophies and achievements

Wayward Child – Complete "The Elusive Crane" (Bronze / 15G)

– Complete "The Elusive Crane" (Bronze / 15G) Overdue Reunions – Find the Overseer (Bronze / 20G)

– Find the Overseer (Bronze / 20G) Go for the Gold – Complete "Buried Treasure" (Silver / 30G)

– Complete "Buried Treasure" (Silver / 30G) A Golden Future – Complete "All That Glitters" (Silver / 30G)

– Complete "All That Glitters" (Silver / 30G) Wish Upon A Star – Complete Sofia’s story (Bronze / 20G)

– Complete Sofia’s story (Bronze / 20G) Behind the Curtain – Complete Beckett’s story (Bronze / 20G)

– Complete Beckett’s story (Bronze / 20G) A Solid Foundation – Become allies with Foundation (Bronze / 30G)

– Become allies with Foundation (Bronze / 30G) Friends in Low Places – Become allies with Crater (Bronze / 30G)

– Become allies with Crater (Bronze / 30G) Gold Rush – Gain 300 gold bullion (Bronze / 20G)

– Gain 300 gold bullion (Bronze / 20G) The New Fort Knox – Gain 1500 gold bullion (Silver / 40G)

Steel Reign DLC trophies and achievements

Steel Brethren – Complete "The Catalyst" (Bronze / 25G)

– Complete "The Catalyst" (Bronze / 25G) Smooth Operator – Earn Elder Rewards from a Daily Op (Bronze / 15G)

– Earn Elder Rewards from a Daily Op (Bronze / 15G) Gold Star Crafter – Craft a 1 star legendary mod, a 2 star legendary mod, and a 3 star legendary mod (Bronze / 15G)

The Pitt DLC trophies and achievements

Welcome To The Pitt – Lead and complete "Union Dues" and "From Ashes to Fire" (Bronze / 30G)

– Lead and complete "Union Dues" and "From Ashes to Fire" (Bronze / 30G) Seeking Refuge – Complete 10 Favors for people in The Whitespring Refuge (Bronze / 30G)

– Complete 10 Favors for people in The Whitespring Refuge (Bronze / 30G) Troglodiced – Kill 100 Trogs with an Auto Axe (Bronze / 30G)

Atlantic City: Boardwalk Paradise DLC trophies and achievements

America’s Playground – Lead and complete "Tax Evasion" and "The Most Sensational Game" (Bronze / 30G)

– Lead and complete "Tax Evasion" and "The Most Sensational Game" (Bronze / 30G) Rip and Tear – Kill 10 Lesser Devils with a melee weapon (Bronze / 30G)

– Kill 10 Lesser Devils with a melee weapon (Bronze / 30G) The House Always Wins – Build 5 casino games in your CAMP (Bronze / 30G)

– Build 5 casino games in your CAMP (Bronze / 30G) Atlantic City: America’s Playground DLC trophies and achievements

Community Service – Lead and Complete "The Human Condition" (Bronze / 30G)

– Lead and Complete "The Human Condition" (Bronze / 30G) Devil’s Bargain – Complete "Sins of the Father" (Bronze / 30G)

– Complete "Sins of the Father" (Bronze / 30G) Weed Killer – Kill 100 Overgrown with fire (Bronze / 30G)

And that's your lot! We salute each and every one of you who embark on this quest.

