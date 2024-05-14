Now Bethesda is building upon the game even more.

The first big update arrived in the form of a next-gen patch at the end of April 2024, bringing in new weapons, clothing options and plenty of technical upgrades to support modern consoles.

And a second patch has surprisingly arrived that looks to further eradicate bugs and enhance the game's performance.

So, what is there to know about today's patch? Well, we've rounded up all the details, including the full list of patch notes so you know exactly what's new and what's changing.

Fallout 4. Bethesda

The latest Fallout 4 update for 13th May 2024 adds the ability to "manage your control over graphic fidelity or performance", with new display, frame rate and performance settings implemented.

Additionally, several bug fixes and general improvements have been rolled back to address player feedback.

With the new Fallout 4 update, players should expect their game to now be on the following version:

PlayStation 5 – V1.10.985

PlayStation 4 – V1.10.984

Xbox Series X/S – V1.10.765

Xbox One – V1.10.984

PC – V1.10.984

Full Fallout 4 patch notes today

Fallout 4. Bethesda

The full Fallout 4 patch notes, as per the official blog post from Bethesda, are as follows:

Patch highlights

Display Setting – control your graphic fidelity and performance (PS5/Xbox Series X/S)

– control your graphic fidelity and performance (PS5/Xbox Series X/S) Frame Rate Target – choose between 30, 40 (120hz support needed), and 60 (default)

– choose between 30, 40 (120hz support needed), and 60 (default) Visual and Performance Prioritisation – choose between Visuals and Performance (default) while trying to maintain frame rate target

Bug fixes

General stability improvements

Fixed visual issue with certain image spaces

Auto HDR is re-enabled (Xbox Series S|X)

Fixed issue where reserved space was not displayed correctly in load order menu (Xbox Series S|X)

Fixed issue with character name field when in widescreen mode (PC)

Fixed an issue that occasionally caused bundles to not fully download and could cause a crash

Fixed an issue with material swaps

Fixed an issue with load order that would break DLC until a restart after downloading mods (PlayStation 5)

Fixed an issue that would occasionally cause a crash if you returned to the Main Menu with queued mods still downloading (PlayStation 5)

Fixed an issue that could cause the Creation Club menu to not appear (Microsoft Store)

Fixed a crash that could occur when connecting to the network after a suspend/resume with the network disabled (Xbox One)

Creation Fixes

Fixed missing art issue with certain Creations

Fallout 4 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

