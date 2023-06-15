Well, according to howlongtobeat.com, Diablo 3 takes 18 hours to complete. And according to the same site, Diablo 4 - released last week - is a similar time at 20½ hours.

It's been over 10 years since the last Diablo game (excluding remasters and mobile releases), so your memory of the game's length might be a bit hazy.

It'll take you 50+ hours to do absolutely everything, which is nice to know given the price of games these days. We're hopefully getting bang for the buck.

But how many quests are there in each act? As some gamers are quicker than others, listing them might be a better indicator for progress.

We'll explain how many acts there are below, along with a complete list of the quests. There might be spoilers in the titles, so watch out!

How many acts in Diablo 4?

In its 20 hour length, Diablo 4's epic story is told through multiple acts and through the sub quests within them.

As for how many acts - there are six of them once you finish the prologue. However, the quests are scattered across the whole of Sanctuary. We'll move onto them now.

Full list of Diablo 4 quests

As we've said, there may be spoilers in the quest names, so read on at your peril! The complete list of Diablo 4 quests are listed below:

Prologue

Dusk on The Mountain

Darkness Within

A Hero’s Return

A Hero’s Reward

Prayers for Salvation

In Search of Answers

Rite of Passage

Missing Pieces

Act I: Main Quests

Ill Tidings

Tarnished Luster

The Knight and The Magpie

Undertaking

Below

In Her Wake

Storming The Gates

The Cost of Knowledge

Light’s Guidance

Kor Valar

Pilgrimage

Light’s Judgement

Light’s Protection

Wayward

Shroud of The Horadrim

Fledgling Scholar

Crossing Over

Descent

Light’s Resolve

Act II: The Knife Twists

An Unforeseen Visit

Dark Omens

Encroaching Shadows

Exhuming The Forgotten

Harrowed Lament

Apex of Misery

Parting Embers

Feral Nature

The Beast Within

The Path of Rage

Fangs of Corruption

Stemming the Flow

Buried Secrets

In Ruins

Entombed Legacy

Shadow Over Cerrigar

As The World Burns

Act III: The Making of Monsters

The Spreading Darkness

Whittling Sanity

Suffering Disquiet

A Moment to Collect

Brought Low

The City of Blood and Dust

Small Blessings

Whispers From The Past

Through The Dark Glass

Descent Into Flame

Loose Threads

Oasis of Memories

Flesh From Bone

Beneath The Mask

Piercing The Veil

Exhumed Relics

Act IV: A Gathering Storm

Prying The Eye

A Master’s Touch

Lost Arts

A Meeting of The Minds

Anguish Incarnate

Eye of the Storm

Act V: Secrets Bartered, Fates Sold

The Path Divided

Secrets of the Zakarum

Entombed Hatred

Swamp Hospitality

Witch of the Wastes

Encumbered Mind

The Cage of Grief

One Step Forward

Tainted Flesh

Wrack And Ruin

Cold Bloob

Judgement of The Swamp

The Serpentine Path

Dirge of the Mire

The Slow, Beating Heart

A Cold and Lifeless Shore

Picking Through the Bones

Beneath the Wine Dark Sea

Fragments of Mortality

On the Precipice

Knee-deep in Faith

A Chorus of Voices

Act VI and Epilogue: Dance of the Makers

Evil Stirs in Kehjistan

The Jewel of The East

The Scouring of Caldeum

The Walls Shake

Turning the Tide

Essence of Hatred

In Desolation’s Wake

Light Extinguished

The Blind Eye

What Lies Ahead

Promises

A Heavy Burden

Legacy of the Horadrim

And that's the complete list! Good luck on your adventures!

