So, when's Prop Hunt being added and what do we need to know about it this time out? Keep on reading to find out!

When does Prop Hunt start in CoD BO6?

Prop Hunt release date in CoD BO6 will be Wednesday 27th November 2024, the developers from Treyarch have confirmed.

An exact UK launch time has not yet been confirmed, but Call of Duty updates tend to arrive late afternoon or early evening from a UK time zone perspective.

With that in mind, we would predict that Prop Hunt will drop at around 6pm GMT this evening. That's a rough estimate, but we'd be surprised if it was more than an hour wrong in any direction.

Can't wait to see the props in action? Take a look at the fun little video below to get a taste of it!

What to expect from Prop Hunt start in CoD BO6

As the official Call of Duty blog puts it, "Prepare for an infamous game of hide-and-seek, as the fan-favorite Black Ops party mode is back!

"Drop into a Multiplayer map as a Prop or Hunter. Props have one job; after a short period of time to find a hiding spot, you need to blend into the landscape as a random scenic object, but with the ability to move… and uncontrollably whistle every 30 seconds. Just wait out the clock, and don’t attract the attention of any Hunters, or the jig is up!

"Drop identical decoys to fool your foes, change shape to a different piece of scenery, or lob a Stun Grenade at the feet of a Hunter if your cover is about to be blown.

"Meanwhile, the Hunters are here to scrutinize the map for anything that looks out of place… or whistles… and then shoot it!"

And that's all you need to know. Happy hunting... or hiding!

