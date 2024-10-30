CoD BO6 Nuketown: Release date and what to expect
Nuketown is returning in Black Ops 6!
The Call of Duty franchise is no stranger to taking players on a trip down memory lane.
Previous titles have often relied on introducing fan-favourite battlegrounds to capture the attention of players, and ahead of Season 1 launching, Treyarch is bringing back a map that goes hand in hand with Black Ops.
Nuketown is one of the most recognisable maps in Call of Duty, and with 2024 marking a return to Black Ops, many are wondering when the map is coming back to their favourite Multiplayer playlists.
When exactly is Nuketown on its way to Black Ops 6? Keep reading for all the latest intel.
When is the Nuketown release date in CoD BO6?
Nuketown arrives in Black Ops 6 on 1st November 2024.
The map is the first piece of post-launch content following the game's 25th October release.
Nuketown's arrival is bound to keep players entertained before the first seasonal update arrives on 14th November 2024.
What do we know about Nuketown in BO6?
A Call of Duty blog reveals Black Ops 6's Nuketown won't feature any kind of aesthetic changes to fit in with the early 1990s theme.
Instead, fans can expect the original version that first appeared in the very first Black Ops game to arrive.
Treyarch has enhanced the graphics to utilise the power of current-gen consoles but kept the layout exactly the same to keep the action flowing.
Aside from a graphical update, there are no changes from the original Nuketown, much to the delight of players who don't fancy clattering into doors that block every building in other Multiplayer maps.
