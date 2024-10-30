Nuketown is one of the most recognisable maps in Call of Duty, and with 2024 marking a return to Black Ops, many are wondering when the map is coming back to their favourite Multiplayer playlists.

When exactly is Nuketown on its way to Black Ops 6? Keep reading for all the latest intel.

Nuketown arrives in Black Ops 6 on 1st November 2024.

The map is the first piece of post-launch content following the game's 25th October release.

Nuketown's arrival is bound to keep players entertained before the first seasonal update arrives on 14th November 2024.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What do we know about Nuketown in BO6?

A Call of Duty blog reveals Black Ops 6's Nuketown won't feature any kind of aesthetic changes to fit in with the early 1990s theme.

Instead, fans can expect the original version that first appeared in the very first Black Ops game to arrive.

Treyarch has enhanced the graphics to utilise the power of current-gen consoles but kept the layout exactly the same to keep the action flowing.

Aside from a graphical update, there are no changes from the original Nuketown, much to the delight of players who don't fancy clattering into doors that block every building in other Multiplayer maps.

Read more on CoD BO6:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.