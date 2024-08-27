The Black Ops 6 beta gives franchise fans a small insight into the final build of the game launching later this year, including a sneak peek at some of the perks on offer and how the new Combat Speciality feature works on the virtual battlefield.

Want to know more about the perks featuring in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer? Keep on reading for all the latest intel!

Which CoD BO6 Multiplayer perks are confirmed so far?

So far, Treyarch hasn't confirmed any of the Black Ops 6 Multiplayer perks appearing in the beta or at launch.

We'll have to wait a little longer until the developer is ready to share more about the perks in each category.

For now, we expect the likes of Ghost and Scavenger to appear at the very least, due to their regular appearances in recent Call of Duty titles.

As soon as more information on the Multiplayer perks is confirmed, we'll update this page with all the intel.

CoD BO6 leaked Multiplayer perk list

Prior to the beta going live, supposed leaks surrounding various elements of Black Ops 6 emerged after data miners claimed to have managed to access a pre-launch build from within the PlayStation database.

From the 'leaks', we've assembled a list of the rumoured perks expected to appear when Black Ops 6 launches:

Perk 1

Scavenger (Enforcer) - Resupply ammo and equipment from fallen enemies.

Ninja (Recon) - Move more quietly.

Ghost (Recon) - Undetectable from enemy radar pings and UAVs while moving, planting, defusing or controlling a Scorestreak. Players are also undetectable from a Prox Alarm.

Assassin (Enforcer) - Players on a kill streak receive a minimap marker and drop bounty packs when eliminated. Those who pick up bounty packs receive more score.

Bruiser (Enforcer) - Performing finishing moves and melee kills regenerates health and earns additional score.

Flak Jacket (Strategist) - Increases resistance to incoming explosive and fire damage.

Tac Mask (Strategist) - Increases resistance to enemy flash and concussion grenades and enemy neuro gas.

Perk 2

Fast Hands (Strategist) - Faster weapon swap speed and extended focus when throwing back enemy grenades.

Dexterity (Enforcer) - Less weapon motion when sliding, jumping and diving. Players also take less fall damage.

Tracker (Recon) - See enemy footsteps on the ground. Aiming down sights automatically pings enemies to teammates.

Gung-Ho (Enforcer) - Less movement penalties when using equipment or reloading weapons. Enables players to reload while using Tac Sprint.

Engineer (Recon) - Spot enemy equipment and Scorestreaks through walls and scorestreak icons on the minimap.

Dispatcher (Strategist) - Reduces score required to earn non-lethal Scorestreaks. Also stacks with the Bankroll perk.

Forward Intel (Recon) - Increases size of minimap and shows the direction of revealed enemies.

Perk 3

Bankroll (Enforcer) - Begin each life with 150 extra score towards Scorestreaks.

Vigilance (Recon) - Displays an icon on the HUD whenever players appear on enemy minimaps. Grants immunity to Counter UAVs, Scramblers and Sleeper Agent.

Double Time (Enforcer) - Increases length of Tac Sprint.

Guardian (Strategist) - Faster health regeneration while capturing and holding an objective. Increases revive speed.

Gearhead (Strategist) - Gives players two Field Upgrade charges and faster recharge rate. Grants the ability to hack enemy equipment and Field Upgrades and booby trap Care Packages.

Cold-Blooded (Recon) - Undetectable from AI targeting, Spy Cam and thermal optics. Player-controlled Scorestreaks don't highlight your location.

Quartermaster (Strategist) - Grants the ability to recharge lethal and tactical equipment over time.

If the leaks are accurate, there are over 20 Multiplayer perks to choose from in Black Ops 6. This is guaranteed to create plenty of variety when players start building their loadouts.

CoD BO6 leaked Multiplayer Wildcards

For Black Ops 6, Wildcards are rumoured to be returning. Based on previous Black Ops titles, Wildcards allow players to add greater levels of customisation to a loadout at the cost of attachment slots or the number of grenades to use.

Here's a closer look at the leaked Wildcards so far:

Gunfighter - Earn three additional weapon attachment slots.

Perk Greed - Equip an extra perk, taking the total to four.

Overkill - Equip a non-melee weapon in either primary or secondary weapon slots.

What is Perk Combat Speciality in CoD BO6?

New for Black Ops 6 is Combat Speciality, a new feature that grants even more bonuses depending on the trio of perks players pick before a match.

Each perk slots into Enforcer, Recon and Strategist categories. If players pick three perks of the same category, they'll earn the following bonuses:

Enforcer - Scoring kills increases movement speed and health regeneration.

Recon - Players can see enemies through walls for a short time after respawning. An indicator will appear when an enemy outside of your view is nearby and players won't leave a death skull after securing an elimination.

Strategist - Players earn score bonuses for capturing objectives or destroying enemy equipment. Spot enemy equipment through walls at a short distance. Deploy equipment and activate Field Upgrades at faster speeds.

As with all leaks, it's important to take them with a pinch of salt until Treyarch shares more information at the Call of Duty: Next event taking place on 28th August 2024 in Washington DC.

When the confirmed list of perks and Wildcards appears, we'll be sure to update the page as soon as we know more.

