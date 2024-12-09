CoD BO6 Jingle Hells: Release date speculation and what to expect
Jingle Hells, jingle all the way!
The festive season has arrived in Call of Duty, much to the delight of fans loading into the action.
In addition to Nuketown receiving a Christmas makeover and the Merry Mayhem event giving players a chance to earn some festive rewards, the holiday season has also made its way to the hugely popular Zombies mode.
To add some seasonal cheer among the undead, the Jingle Hells mode from Black Ops Cold War is back with a wealth of innovations acting as a perfect alternative to the standard maps.
But how does Black Ops 6 Jingle Hells differ from the standard mode? Keep on reading for all there is to know.
When is the CoD BO6 Jingle Hells release date?
Treyarch is yet to reveal an official release date for the Jingle Hells LTM.
However, notable leaker MargwaNetwork claims the mode will be launching on 17th December 2024.
As with all leaks, it's important to take them with a pinch of salt until the developer officially confirms the date.
If the leak is accurate, it's not long before Liberty Falls receives a festive makeover.
What to expect from CoD BO6 Jingle Hells
Alongside some festive decorations, players can expect a wealth of notable changes to the Liberty Falls map.
Ahead of its launch, Treyarch has unveiled some of the adjustments made for some Yuletide zombie slaying.
Unlike previous iterations of Jingle Hells, the main Easter Egg quest for Liberty Falls will be active without any Arsenal machines or Crafting tables to use.
There's also plenty of unique audio to bring home the festive cheer even more.
Power-ups have undergone a makeover with the arrival of Naughty or Nice, too, giving players presents or even more undead to eliminate.
Some zombies may also drop players a present which can be opened for some useful in-game benefits.
SAM Trials have been replaced with SAMTA Trials, complete with festive machines and some presents that appear nearby.
Lastly, Frozen rounds aim to test your skills even further by slowing down your reaction times.
Authors
Jon Nicholson is a Freelance Gaming Writer, specialising in the Call of Duty franchise. He previously worked for Gfinity, GGRecon and Red Bull writing a variety of gaming news and guides. Alongside his previous work, he's a Freelance News Writer for Esports Insider.