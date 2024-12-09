To add some seasonal cheer among the undead, the Jingle Hells mode from Black Ops Cold War is back with a wealth of innovations acting as a perfect alternative to the standard maps.

But how does Black Ops 6 Jingle Hells differ from the standard mode? Keep on reading for all there is to know.

Treyarch is yet to reveal an official release date for the Jingle Hells LTM.

However, notable leaker MargwaNetwork claims the mode will be launching on 17th December 2024.

As with all leaks, it's important to take them with a pinch of salt until the developer officially confirms the date.

If the leak is accurate, it's not long before Liberty Falls receives a festive makeover.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What to expect from CoD BO6 Jingle Hells

CoD Black Ops 6.

Alongside some festive decorations, players can expect a wealth of notable changes to the Liberty Falls map.

Ahead of its launch, Treyarch has unveiled some of the adjustments made for some Yuletide zombie slaying.

Unlike previous iterations of Jingle Hells, the main Easter Egg quest for Liberty Falls will be active without any Arsenal machines or Crafting tables to use.

There's also plenty of unique audio to bring home the festive cheer even more.

Power-ups have undergone a makeover with the arrival of Naughty or Nice, too, giving players presents or even more undead to eliminate.

Some zombies may also drop players a present which can be opened for some useful in-game benefits.

SAM Trials have been replaced with SAMTA Trials, complete with festive machines and some presents that appear nearby.

Lastly, Frozen rounds aim to test your skills even further by slowing down your reaction times.

Read more on CoD BO6:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.