How to get Hella Chill operator skin in CoD BO6 explained
The Black Ops 6 Hella Chill skin is the talk of the town.
With millions loading into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, there are several ways for players to stand out on the virtual battlefield.
Whether it's equipping a Mastery Camo or using a unique weapon blueprint, there are plenty of options when it comes to customising your favourite in-game Operator.
One skin that's already captured the attention is Hella Chill, one of the rarer cosmetics available for players to obtain.
Instead of having to complete specific objectives, this particular outfit requires a different unlock method.
Thankfully, we've got everything there is to know about getting your hands on the Hella Chill skin in Black Ops 6 right here!
The Hella Chill operator skin in Black Ops 6 is exclusively available to those residing in the United Kingdom and those who are EE customers.
Here's how you can get the skin:
- Using an EE phone number, text BLACKOPS6 to 150.
- Copy the code included in the text message.
- Access the Call of Duty website and sign into your Activision account.
- Paste the code copied from the text message.
- Restart your game and the new items will be in your inventory.
If you purchased a physical copy of Black Ops 6 through the EE store, you can also get your hands on the skin.
Full list of CoD BO6 EE rewards
It's not just the Hella Chill skin that's up for grabs through the EE collaboration.
Here's the full list of rewards on offer:
- Hella Chill Nazir operator skin
- Coin Operator weapon charm
- Arcade Avenger emblem
- 90's Chic calling card
