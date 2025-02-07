The AEK-973 is literally transformed with the Full Auto Mod in BO6, so it’s understandable you want to know how to get your hands on the powerful Mod. Unfortunately, it’s tied to The Terminator event, which means you only have until 20th February to unlock it.

You best get online quickly if you want the Full Auto Mod!

With that in mind, keep reading to find out how to get the Full Auto Mod in CoD BO6.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

How to get Full Auto Mod in CoD BO6 explained

To get the Full Auto Mod in CoD BO6, you need to collect 50 Skulls during The Terminator event. Once you have collected 50 Skulls during the event, you can then claim the AEK-973 Full Auto Mod from the event page.

For the unaware, you collect Skulls during The Terminator event in Black Ops 6 by killing enemies in Multiplayer and Zombies modes. In Warzone, you can collect Skulls by opening Supply Caches.

Remember, The Terminator event comes to an end on 20th February 2025, so you’ll need to earn enough Skulls by then to unlock the Full Auto Mod for the AEK-973.

What does the CoD BO6 Full Auto Mod do?

The Full Auto Mod in CoD BO6 is a weapon attachment for the AEK-973 that turns it into a fully automatic weapon instead of its standard burst-fire Marksman Rifle settings.

In-game, the Full Auto Mod item description reads as follows:

“Converts the AEK-973 into a fully automatic weapon chambered in 5.45x39mm with slightly lower damage and range. Equips default 5.45 Caliber magazine and unlocks 5.45 Extended Mag attachment.”

Its pros are:

5.45x39mm Ammo Conversion

Full-Auto Conversion

Unlocks 5.45 Extended Mag

Its cons:

Does slightly less damage

Reduces damage range

If you want to see the AEK-973 Full Auto Mod in action in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, it’s worth checking out this YouTube video by Battlehub Zone:

That’s all there is to know about the CoD BO6 Full Auto Mod for the AEK-973.

Remember, you only have until 20th February 2025 to earn enough Skulls during The Terminator event to unlock it!

Read more on CoD BO6:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.