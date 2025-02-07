How to get Full Auto Mod in CoD BO6 explained
Time to make your AEK-973 fully automatic.
Following the launch of Season 2, Treyarch added a bunch of new weapon Mods to Call of Duty Black Ops 6. One of the most sought-after is the Full Auto Mod.
Only used on the AEK-973, the CoD BO6 Full Auto Mod turns the burst-fire Marksman Rifle into a fully automatic weapon – which has been causing a bit of a stir online among players.
The AEK-973 is literally transformed with the Full Auto Mod in BO6, so it’s understandable you want to know how to get your hands on the powerful Mod. Unfortunately, it’s tied to The Terminator event, which means you only have until 20th February to unlock it.
You best get online quickly if you want the Full Auto Mod!
With that in mind, keep reading to find out how to get the Full Auto Mod in CoD BO6.
To get the Full Auto Mod in CoD BO6, you need to collect 50 Skulls during The Terminator event. Once you have collected 50 Skulls during the event, you can then claim the AEK-973 Full Auto Mod from the event page.
For the unaware, you collect Skulls during The Terminator event in Black Ops 6 by killing enemies in Multiplayer and Zombies modes. In Warzone, you can collect Skulls by opening Supply Caches.
Remember, The Terminator event comes to an end on 20th February 2025, so you’ll need to earn enough Skulls by then to unlock the Full Auto Mod for the AEK-973.
What does the CoD BO6 Full Auto Mod do?
The Full Auto Mod in CoD BO6 is a weapon attachment for the AEK-973 that turns it into a fully automatic weapon instead of its standard burst-fire Marksman Rifle settings.
In-game, the Full Auto Mod item description reads as follows:
“Converts the AEK-973 into a fully automatic weapon chambered in 5.45x39mm with slightly lower damage and range. Equips default 5.45 Caliber magazine and unlocks 5.45 Extended Mag attachment.”
Its pros are:
- 5.45x39mm Ammo Conversion
- Full-Auto Conversion
- Unlocks 5.45 Extended Mag
Its cons:
- Does slightly less damage
- Reduces damage range
If you want to see the AEK-973 Full Auto Mod in action in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, it’s worth checking out this YouTube video by Battlehub Zone:
That’s all there is to know about the CoD BO6 Full Auto Mod for the AEK-973.
Remember, you only have until 20th February 2025 to earn enough Skulls during The Terminator event to unlock it!
