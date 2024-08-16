Want to see the Black Ops 6 campaign in action?

Read on to find out everything you need to know, including timings and where to watch!

When is the CoD BO6 campaign reveal?

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 campaign reveal takes place as part of the Gamescom Opening Night Live broadcast on Tuesday 20th August 2024.

More like this

With the event taking place in Cologne, UK viewers can tune into the broadcast at 7pm BST.

2023's Opening Night Live lasted approximately three hours, so there's no telling when the Black Ops 6 gameplay will appear.

It could be shared at any point during the broadcast, so we'll keep this page updated with the latest intel.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch the CoD BO6 campaign reveal

The process of watching the Black Ops 6 campaign reveal is incredibly straightforward.

All fans need to do is head to the Gamescom Twitch and YouTube channels when the broadcast begins.

Click those links at 7pm BST on Tuesday, and you'll be in the right place at the right time.

What do we know about the CoD BO6 campaign?

Thanks to Treyarch and Activision continuing to share more information about Black Ops 6 in the build-up to launch, we know quite a lot about the single-player campaign.

It's been confirmed that Black Ops 6 is set in the early 1990s, and follows the events of Black Ops: Cold War. The Cold War has come to an end, with the United States being the one remaining superpower.

A mysterious force has infiltrated the US government, forcing players to go rogue and battle against the organisation they've served.

Frank Woods returns in a new role following a life-changing injury. He joins forces with Troy Marshall, a tenacious soldier who's not afraid to bend the rules to find the truth.

The story also revolves around Russell Adler, a former CIA operative that the agency believes to be a mole.

As expected with any Call of Duty campaign, players are whisked across the world to a variety of locations, including a European casino and the Iraqi desert.

Read more:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.