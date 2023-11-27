Whether you're after the latest Apple or Samsung phones or you simply want a more budget-friendly functional model, you're sure to find the perfect deal for you. From saving £190 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to getting up to five months' free Apple TV+ with the iPhone 15, there are plenty of options out there.

The sheer quantity of Cyber Monday mobile phone deals out there can seem overwhelming, especially if you're not even sure which model you're after. Luckily, we've scoured the web for the top deals on offer and broken everything down for you.

Best Cyber Monday mobile phone deals at a glance:

Best Cyber Monday mobile phone deals as UK 2023 sales end tonight

Best iPhone 15 Cyber Monday deals

Amazon

Get £20 off the Apple iPhone 15

What’s the deal: The iPhone 15 is now available for £20 off at Amazon; the price has dropped from £799 to £779.

Why we chose it: We know £20 isn't a huge saving, but with Apple being notoriously stingy when it comes to offering discounts, we'll take any saving out there.

Buy Apple iPhone 15 for £799 £779 (save £20 or 3%) at Amazon

Get up to five months' free Apple TV+ and three months' free other Apple services with the iPhone 15

What's the deal: This Cyber Monday, Currys is offering customers the chance to receive up to five months' free Apple TV Plus, as well as up to three months of Apple Music, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness Plus, when you purchase the iPhone 15 or any other piece of tech.

Why we chose it: This deal offers some fantastic savings on Apple savings. Five months of Apple TV+ normally costs £44.95, while three months of Apple Arcade is £20.97, three months of Apple Music is £32.97 and three months of Apple Fitness Plus is £29.97. That makes for a combined total saving of £128.86.

Get up to five months' free Apple TV+ and three months' free other Apple services with the iPhone 15

Get your iPhone 15 Airtime plan for half-price at Vodafone

What’s the deal: At Vodafone, when you get the iPhone 15, you can get your first six months of the Unlimited Airtime Plan for half-price. That means you’ll be paying just £39 a month – £21 for the phone and £18 for the contract – for unlimited data and the latest model. After six months, the Airtime plan will go back up to £36 a month, but at Vodafone, they’re guaranteed to buy the phone back from you for up to £512 if you choose to upgrade next year.

Why we chose it: This deal guarantees you unlimited data, calls and texts for 50 per cent off, alongside your shiny new iPhone. If you want to sort your contract and phone all in one, this is definitely a deal worth considering.

Get the iPhone 15 and unlimited data for £39 a month at Vodafone

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Cyber Monday deals

Vodafone Vodafone

Save £190 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

What's the deal: The price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been slashed, taking it from £1,237 to £1,047. You can also save up to £480 on your airtime plan, which will last up to 36 months.

Why we chose it: This is a fantastic saving on one of the latest Samsung Galaxy models. Saving money on your airtime plan is a great way to stretch your savings out over a longer period of time, with prices from £48 a month, as well as a £39 upfront fee.

Save £190 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at Vodafone

Save 20% on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

What's the deal: The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been reduced by £250 (or 20 per cent), taking its £1,249 RRP to the more manageable £999. This deal is for new and existing John Lewis members via a promo code.

Why we chose it: The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the pinnacle of Samsung's revered S range. With a 200MP main camera, 3x optical zoom and AI-powered Nightography, every picture you take day or night will be crisp, sharp and colourful. It also comes with a Bluetooth S Pen for editing, and boasts a huge battery life that will last you throughout the day.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for £1,249 £999 (save £250 or 20%) at John Lewis

Best Google Pixel 8 Cyber Monday deals

Google Google

Save £100 on the Google Pixel 8

What's the deal: Currys has reduced the price of the Google Pixel 8 from £759 to £659, thanks to a special code you can use at checkout.

Why we chose it: This is an unmissable saving on the latest Google phone model. Not only that, you can also get an additional £125 off when you trade in any eligible working handset.

Get the Google Pixel 8 for £759 £659 (save £100 or 13%) at Currys

Save £108 on the Google Pixel 8 phone plan

What's the deal: Vodafone has reduced the price of its Google Pixel 8 128GB phone plan from £677 to £569, giving a total saving of £108. There's also the opportunity to save up to £480 on your airtime plan.

Why we chose it: With its brilliant camera, all-day battery and powerful personal safety features, the Google Pixel 8 should be on everyone's wishlist, especially now that it comes with a heavily reduced price tag.

Save £108 on the Google Pixel 8 phone plan at Vodafone

Best Motorola Razr 40 Cyber Monday deals

John Lewis John Lewis

Save £200 on the Motorola Razr 40 Cyber Monday deals

What's the deal: This Cyber Monday, John Lewis has reduced the price of the Motorola Razr 40 from £799.99 to £599.99, a saving of £200 or 25%.

Why we chose it: Foldable phones are back, and we're big fans of this noughties-inspired look. Now is the best time to snap one up, especially with this huge 25% discount.

Get the Motorola Razr 40 for £799.99 £599.99 (save £200 or 25%) at John Lewis

Claim Bose Quiet Comfort Earbuds 2 when you buy the Motorola Razr 40

What's the deal: Buy the Motorola Razr 40 at Vodafone and you can claim a pair of Bose Quiet Comfort Earbuds 2, worth up to £239.99, for free. There are just 1,500 pairs available to be redeemed, so act fast.

Why we chose it: These Bose earbuds adjust sound to your ears, offer adjustable noise cancellation and a comfortable fit. They'll pair perfectly with whichever streaming service you decide to download on your Motorola Razr 40.

Claim Bose Quiet Comfort Earbuds 2 when you buy the Motorola Razr 40

Best Honor Magic5 Pro Cyber Monday deals

HONOR HONOR

Save £200, or 21%, on the Honor Magic5 Pro

What's the deal: Honor has reduced the price of their latest smartphone release, taking it from £949.99 to £749.99. Not only that, you'll get free shipping on all orders.

Why we chose it: 21% isn't a saving to be sniffed at, especially on one of the latest smartphone models. You can also snag a trade-in bonus of £30 for even more savings.

Get the Honor Magic5 Pro for £949.99 £749.99 (save £200 or 21%) at HONOR

Best Google Pixel 7 Cyber Monday deals

Amazon Amazon

Save 38% on the Google Pixel 7

What's the deal: You can save an impressive £226 on the Google Pixel 7, with a pride reduction from £599 to £373.

Why we chose it: While the Google Pixel 7 may not be the latest Google phone, that doesn't mean it isn't worth buying, especially with a deal like this. This model is unlocked for all carriers and you'll even get free delivery.

Buy the Google Pixel 7 for £599 £373 (save £226 or 38%) at Amazon

Get a Google Pixel 7a and Pixel 30W charger bundle for 16% off

What's the deal: Buy the Google Pixel 7a with a Pixel 30W charger and pay £379 instead of £449.

Why we chose it: This model boasts a Google Tensor G2 chip, giving it faster and more efficient running times. The adaptive battery can last for over 24 hours, and there's even an extreme battery saver mode for up to 72 hours of battery life – and you can snag all of these features plus a charger for 16% less.

Buy Google Pixel 7a and Pixel 30W charger bundle for £449 £379 (save £70 or 16%) at Amazon

