The Xbox Series X can currently be bought for £359 at Amazon (the usual RRP is £479.99). That’s a whopping £120 saving for Black Friday. Plus we’ve seen other great offers on the Xbox model from retailers such as Currys and Argos. These deals won’t be around for long and will only be there while stock lasts - we recommend snapping them up quickly while you can!

Read on for the best offers we’ve found, including games, consoles and game bundles.

Best Black Friday Xbox Series X deals at a glance

Black Friday Xbox Series X console deals:

Xbox Series X | £ 479.99 £359 (save £120.99 or 25%) at Amazon Xbox Series X | £479 £359 (save £120 or 25%) at Currys



Xbox Series X | £479 £369 (save £110 or 22%) at Argos

Xbox Series X | £479 £369 (save £110 or 22%) at John Lewis

Black Friday Xbox Series X bundle deals:

Black Friday Xbox controller deals:

Black Friday Xbox Series X game deals:

Best Black Friday Xbox Series X deals and bundles still available today

Xbox Series X 1TB console

Argos Argos

What's the deal: You can save up to £120 off the Xbox Series 1TB X console at Amazon, Currys, Argos and John Lewis. Normally retailing at just under £500 at £479, that deal brings it down to a super £359 (that's a saving of 25 per cent and one of the lowest prices ever on this console).

Why we chose it: We think it's pretty hard to resist a 25 per cent saving on this highly popular gaming console. The Xbox Series X, released in 2020, is the newest, fastest most powerful Xbox model so far so you can make the most of your gaming. It features 12 teraflops of raw graphic processing power and is compatible with thousands of games.

Xbox Series X + Diablo IV bundle

John Lewis John Lewis

What's the deal: Buy the Xbox Series X console with the next-gen action RPG experience Diablo V thrown in and save at least £100.

Why we chose it: This is a huge saving we don't think you should miss out on. The bundle includes the console, a wireless controller and a top-rated copy of Diablo IV for hours of fun gameplay, whether solo or teaming up with friends.

Xbox Series X and Call of Duty Modern Warfare III

Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: Savvy shoppers can save up to £132 when they buy an Xbox Series X bundle featuring Call of Duty Modern Warfare III.

Why we chose it: This is a steal! Not only will gaming aficionados be kitted out with the latest Xbox model (the quickest and most powerful yet), but they will also get the hugely popular newly released Call of Duty game too.

Xbox Wireless Controller

What's the deal: Save up to a third off on Xbox Wireless controllers over Black Friday weekend, with prices reduced from £54.99 and available in multiple colours.

Why we chose it: Deck yourself out with the smartest of kit to pair up with your Xbox Series X. Or if you need a second controller - now is the time to buy one.

AEW: Fight Forever Xbox game

GAME GAME

What's the deal: Save a huge 50 per cent off the AEW: Fight Forever game - normally £49.99 and down to £24.98 for Black Friday.

Why we chose it: This Xbox game is a bargain at just under £25! It combines all sorts of wrestling, daily and weekly challenges and more than 40 weapons. There's a reason they call it All Elite Wrestling.

Buy AEW: Fight Forever for £49.99 £24.98 (save £25.01 or 50%) at Game

Hogwarts Legacy Xbox game

Very.co.uk Very.co.uk

What's the deal: Hogwarts Legacy has been reduced from £64.99 to just £28.99 - that's an impressive £36 saving or 56 per cent off.

Why we chose it: Harry Potter fan? Bargain hunter? This deal is too good to miss. Get stuck in your adventure to Hogwarts and let your imagination run wild, from crafting potions, casting spells and uncovering fantastic beasts.

Buy Hogwarts Legacy for £64.99 £28.99 (save £36 or 56%) at Very

Mortal Kombat I Xbox game

Very.co.uk Very.co.uk

What's the deal: Grab your copy of Mortal Kombat I for £49.99 instead of £64.99 - that's a £15 or 23 per cent saving definitely worth having.

Why we chose it: With this great saving, it's time to enter the Mortal Kombat Universe, meet familiar characters and choose new Kameo fighters to assist you in battle.

Buy Mortal Kombat I for £64.99 £49.99 (save £15 or 23%) at Very

