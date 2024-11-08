In a press release, Amazon has teased some of their upcoming offers, including up to 58% off their own-brand devices such as Kindle, Fire TVs, Echo's and Ring doorbells.

They also shared an exciting new offer on Amazon Prime Video which sees some of 2024's best films go on sale for half price.

Plus, as usual, you'll find savings on major brands like Shark, Ninja, LG, Samsung, and so much more.

As of today (Friday 8th November) the Amazon Black Friday page is open and customers can keep their eyes out for any early deals, although we've also done that for you and rounded up some of the best below.

So, here's everything you need to know about the Amazon Black Friday sale for 2024.

Jump to:

Does Amazon have Black Friday sales?

Yes. Amazon is one of the biggest participants in the Black Friday sales, especially in the UK.

Every year the retail giant puts out hundreds of offers on their own products such as Fire TVs and Ring Doorbells, as well as products from the biggest brands like Shark, Ninja, LG and more.

Amazon's Black Friday sale will kick off at 12am (midnight) on 21st November 2024.

That's the Thursday before what is often referred to as 'Fake Black Friday,' which takes place the week before official Black Friday on 29th November.

When does the UK Black Friday deals end on Amazon?

The sale will end at exactly 23:59pm on 2nd December 2024 – AKA Cyber Monday.

That means you've got just 12 days to capitalise on all of Amazon's Black Friday deals, but don't forget that plenty of other retailers have sales already running.

What can we expect from Amazon's Black Friday sale?

Amazon has shared a few teasers of what customers can expect from the Black Friday sale. Here's a look at what's coming:

Up to 58% off Amazon devices including the Echo Dot, Ring Video Doorbell, Amazon Fire HD 8, Fire 7 Kids Tablet, Kindle and Fire TV devices.

including the Echo Dot, Ring Video Doorbell, Amazon Fire HD 8, Fire 7 Kids Tablet, Kindle and Fire TV devices. 50% off movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video from 29th November – 2nd December. This includes movies like Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, MaXXXine, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, plus all seasons of House of The Dragon.

from 29th November – 2nd December. This includes movies like Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, MaXXXine, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, plus all seasons of House of The Dragon. Amazon Prime members can also get select films for £1.99 on Prime Video . These include Bad Boys: Ride or Die – Bonus X-Ray Edition, A Quiet Place: Day One and The Fall Guy.

. These include Bad Boys: Ride or Die – Bonus X-Ray Edition, A Quiet Place: Day One and The Fall Guy. Up to 20% off fashion from select luxury stores. We expect these will include the likes of Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Hugo Boss.

from select luxury stores. We expect these will include the likes of Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Hugo Boss. Prime members can save up to £25 on their Amazon Grocery shop . From 21st November, you can get £20 off your £50 Co-op shop, up to £20 off your £80 Iceland shop, and £25 off your £100 Morrisons shop.

. From 21st November, you can get £20 off your £50 Co-op shop, up to £20 off your £80 Iceland shop, and £25 off your £100 Morrisons shop. Savings on everyday hygiene essentials from Oral-B, CeraVe and PHILIPS.

Best early Amazon Black Friday deals from one of UK's biggest retailers

Of course, we would never expect Amazon to just sit around and wait while other retailers get going on their sales. So we've spotted a few early deals we think you might like the look of:

Amazon Echo Dot 2-pack and Sengled Smart Plug | £124.97 £48.98 (save £75.99 or 60%)

What's the deal: You can get two 5th generation Amazon Echo Dots together in a bundle for under £50, plus a Smart Plug.

Why we chose it: This deal, which would normally cost you £124, ensures you can connect up your whole home in one fell swoop, or perhaps kill two Christmas gifts with one stone.

Buy Amazon Echo Dot 2-pack and Sengled Smart Plug for £124.97 £48.98 (save £75.99 or 60%) at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-series | £429.99 £279.99 (save £150 or 34%)

What's the deal: You can save £150 on the Amazon Fire TV range, taking the cost of this 43-inch TV from £429 to £279.

Why we chose it: This 43-inch Amazon Fire TV comes with all the perks of an Amazon Fire TV Stick, ie all your favourite streaming apps connected in one place. Plus it's got a 4K screen and an Alexa voice remote.

Buy Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-series for £429.99 £279.99 (save £150 or 34%) at Amazon

Anker Q30 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones | £79.99 £47.39 (save £32.60 or 41%)

What's the deal: These Anker noise-cancelling headphones are on sale for £47, down from £80.

Why we chose it: These headphones boast active noise cancellation, which means they use noise-detecting microphones to pick up and filter out up to 95% of low-frequency ambient sound, ensuring that nothing distracts you from your music.

Buy Anker Q30 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for £79.99 £47.39 (save £32.60 or 41%) at Amazon

A Court of Thorns and Roses Paperback Box Set (five books) | £50 £30 (save £20 or 40%)

What's the deal: Sarah J Maas's beloved series A Court of Thorns and Roses is available in its entirety for £20 off. Right now you can get all five books for £30.

Why we chose it: This is an ideal Christmas present or just perfect if you've been looking to dive into a new boxset.

Buy A Court of Thorns and Roses Paperback Box Set (5 books) for £50 £30 (save £20 or 40%) at Amazon

Remington Ionic Hair Dryer | £51.99 £19.99 (save £32 or 62%)

What's the deal: This Remington hair dryer is now just £20 after being reduced by £32.

Why we chose it: Why should hair dryers be a huge expense when they're a beauty essential? Don't miss out on getting one for 62% off.

Buy Remington Ionic Hair Dryer for £51.99 £19.99 (save £32 or 62%) at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G | £389 £289 (save £100 or 26%)

What's the deal: The Samsung A35 (new for 2024) is on sale for £100 off, taking the price to £289.

Why we chose it: Samsung's mid-range A Series is packed with cool features, like Samsung AI, two days of battery life, and a 50MP high-resolution Wide-angle camera.

Buy Samsung Galaxy A35 5G for £389 £289 (save £100 or 26%) at Amazon

Henry Xtra Bagged Cylinder Vacuum | £179.99 £129 (save £50.99 or 28%)

What's the deal: This Henry vacuum cleaner is available for £50 off.

Why we chose it: Henry the hoover is a great vacuum cleaner to have and the perfect addition to a family home, so get him while he's cheap!

Buy Henry Xtra Bagged Cylinder Vacuum for £179.99 £129 (save £50.99 or 28%) at Amazon

Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Digital air fryer | £179.99 £99.99 (save £80 or 45%)

What's the deal: This Tefal Air Fryer has been reduced by £80, taking the price to £99.99.

Why we chose it: If you're not fussed about going after air fryers from Ninja we'd strongly suggest going with this Tefal Dual Zone model. Tefal is a regular on Good Food's Best Air Fryer list owing to its neat design, good space and intuitive controls.

Buy Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Digital air fryer for £179.99 £99.99 (save £80 or 45%) at Amazon

Power Bank Fast Charging Battery Pack | £67.66 £16.99 (save £50.67 or 75%)

What's the deal: Amazon has slashed the price of this portable power bank by £50, taking the cost from £67.66 to £16.99.

Why we chose it: Power banks are a surprising expense, so we'd strongly suggest grabbing a saving this big while it's there.

Buy Power Bank Fast Charging Battery Pack for £67.66 £16.99 (save £50.67 or 75%) at Amazon

Bosch My Way 2 1.3 Litre Coffee Machine | £99.99 £59 (save £40.99 or 41%)

What's the deal: Last but not least, this Bosch coffee machine is now just £60 after being reduced by 41%.

Why we chose it: This pod coffee machine is ideal for those who want a morning latte without having to run to Costa. You can find all your favourite flavoured pods in UK supermarkets, and it's super easy to use.

Buy Bosch My Way 2 1.3 Litre Coffee Machine for £99.99 £59 (save £40.99 or 41%) at Amazon

