When is Black Panther 2 release date? Latest news as Marvel confirms role of T’Challa won’t be recast

The death of Chadwick Boseman after a private struggle with cancer came as a terrible shock to millions of fans all over the world, many of whom are still mourning the loss.

Advertisement

His cultural impact in the role of superhero Black Panther cannot be overstated, providing groundbreaking representation and a hugely compelling performance across four brilliant films.

In December 2020, it was confirmed that Boseman would not be recast in the second Black Panther film as a mark of respect to the late actor, with his character T’Challa set to be absent from the new film.

Instead, Black Panther 2 will continue to explore the world of Wakanda by focusing on several of the other characters who were introduced in the first film, with Ryan Coogler once again attached to write and direct the project.

Speaking at the 2020 Disney Investor Meeting in December, Marvel boss Kevin Feige said, “His portrayal of T’Challa, the Black Panther, is iconic, and transcends any iteration of the character from any other medium in Marvel’s past. It is for that reason that we will not recast the character.

“To honour the legacy that Chad helped us build, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film.”

Previously, a report in The Hollywood Reporter had suggested that Shuri actor Letitia Wright will take on a more prominent role in the sequel, while previous stars Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett are also in line for a return.

The project is still slated for release in 2022, and it looks like it should be on target to hit that date despite various delays.

Here’s everything we do know about Black Panther 2.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Black Panther 2 released in UK cinemas?

Although it had been expected beforehand, the Black Panther sequel was officially confirmed at August 2019’s D23 Expo, with Kevin Feige and Ryan Coogler revealing a cinema release date of 6th May 2022, although this has since moved to July 2022.

Since then, the coronavirus pandemic has seen the delay of many major films and television shows, prompting the studio to reshuffle their packed Marvel Phase 4 release schedule, but Black Panther is still intended for a 2022 release.

It was reported in November 2020 that production on the film would begin in Atlanta in July 2021, with a shoot lasting six months – although this has not been confirmed by Marvel.

Just announced at #D23Expo, Ryan Coogler returns to direct Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER 2, in theaters May 6, 2022. pic.twitter.com/9zfcFzOi6z — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 24, 2019

What is the plot of the Black Panther sequel?

It’s standard practice for Marvel Studios to keep story details about their upcoming Marvel movies tightly under wraps, but that hasn’t stopped rampant fan speculation about this much-anticipated blockbuster.

It’s now been confirmed that T’Challa will not appear in the story after a decision was taken not to recast the role, with the plot instead focusing on some of the other characters.

This could mean that, as in the comics, Letitia Wright’s Princess Shuri could take on her brother’s royal mantle, or it could be another character that takes on the role of Wakanda’s defender.

Wright recently told PORTER that she’s currently taking time to come to terms with Boseman’s death and that the idea of reprising her role is “strange”.

She said: “We’re just still mourning Chad, so it’s not something I even want to think about. The thought of doing it [Black Panther] without him is kinda strange.

“We’re just grieving at the moment, so it’s trying to find the light in the midst of it.”

Previous rumours had suggested that Atlantean hero Namor could play a part in the sequel, though this plan may have been scrapped if it ever was an intended part of the story.

Is there a trailer for Black Panther 2?

No – and given filming (planned for March 2021) has been delayed until further notice following Boseman’s death, it could be a long time before we hear more about the Black Panther sequel.

What’s the title of Black Panther 2?

All we know for the moment is that the Black Panther sequel WON’T be called Black Panther II, as confirmed by director Ryan Coogler and Kevin Feige at Disney’s D23 event in August.

The film will likely go for a catchy subtitle, much like the Captain America, Thor and the Avengers films have opted for.

Who’s in the cast of Black Panther 2?

Dan MacMedan / Getty Images

Boseman is obviously a huge loss from the cast of any sequel, and it’s now been confirmed he won’t be returning for the sequel.

Writer/director Ryan Coogler has officially signed on to return for the sequel, and cast originally planning to return included Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Basset and Danai Gurira.

“I spent the last year preparing, imagining and writing words for him to say, that we weren’t destined to see,” Coogler said in a tribute to his leading man.

“It leaves me broken knowing that I won’t be able to watch another close-up of him in the monitor again or walk up to him and ask for another take.”

Martin Freeman’s Everett Ross is also expected to reappear. “As far as I know, I will be in another Black Panther. That’s my understanding. As to when that will happen, I don’t know,” Freeman told Collider in 2019.

In November 2020, it was claimed by the Hollywood Reporter that Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta was in talks to play one of the antagonists in the sequel, although the identity of the character has not been reported.

The Sun previously reported that music superstar Beyoncé is also set to be involved in the Black Panther sequel, with a deal worth £80 million between her and Disney said to be in the works.

At the moment, reports are saying that she will only work on the film’s soundtrack, but it is possible she could take an on-screen role too, after her recent performance in Disney’s remake of The Lion King.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.