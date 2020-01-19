Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Siannise Fudge, the Islander who’s ‘after her own Aladdin’

Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Siannise Fudge, the Islander who’s ‘after her own Aladdin’

Everything you need to know about Winter Love Island contestant Siânnise Fudge

Winter Love Island 2020 is back to keep us warm over the freezing January months – with a brand new set of singletons looking to find love – or at the very least some Instagram followers.

Advertisement

And among the new Love Island contestants basking in brand South African villa is the fantastically named Siânnise Fudge.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bristol-based contestant.

Siânnise Fudge – Key Facts

Age: 25

From: Bristol

Job: Beauty consultant

Instagram: @siannisefudge

Coupled up with: Nas 

What is Siânnise looking for in a man?

The beauty consultant, who proudly told RadioTimes.com that she’s ‘just a normal girl’, is known by her friends as Princess Jasmine and it seems she’s on the look out for her prince.

Speaking ahead of her ITV2 debut, Siânnise announced her perfect type on paper, saying: “Tall, dark and handsome – I’m after my own Aladdin, I guess.”

What will make her dump a fellow Islander?

“Arrogance, or someone who is full of themselves,” Siânnise admitted.

The self-confessed “sassy and fun” contestant won’t be afraid to get her man, either.

“If I see something I want, I’m not afraid to go for it. That’s what I’m going into the villa to do. I’m up for a challenge!”

Meet your Winter Love Island 2020 contestants

Advertisement

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January 

Tags

All about Love Island

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.00 Monday 6th January 2020 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6 on ITV2 Pictured: Sophie Piper. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Love Island Winter 2020 line-up (ITV)

Message! Everything you need to know about Winter Love Island

Laura Whitmore

Who is new Love Island host Laura Whitmore?

love-island-logo

Love Island announces launch date with tweet: ‘January, don’t be such a melt’

Laura Whitmore

Will Laura Whitmore continue to host her BBC Radio 5Live show during Love Island?