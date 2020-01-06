Accessibility Links

Winter Love Island 2020: Meet Siannise Fudge, the Islander who’s ‘after her own Aladdin’

Everything you need to know about Winter Love Island contestant Siânnise Fudge

Winter Love Island 2020 makes its debut on ITV2, just in time to keep us warm in this freezing cold January.

And among the new Islanders basking in the South African sun is the fantastically named Siânnise Fudge. Here’s everything you need to know about the Bristol-based contestant…

Siânnise Fudge – Key Facts

Age: 25

From: Bristol

Job: Beauty consultant

Instagram: @siannisefudge

What is Siânnise looking for in a man?

The beauty consultant is known by her friends as Princess Jasmine and it seems she’s on the look out for her prince.

Speaking ahead of her ITV2 debut, Siânnise announced her perfect type on paper, saying: “Tall, dark and handsome – I’m after my own Aladdin, I guess.”

What will make her dump a fellow Islander?

“Arrogance, or someone who is full of themselves,” Siânnise admitted.

The self-confessed “sassy and fun” contestant won’t be afraid to get her man, either.

“If I see something I want, I’m not afraid to go for it. That’s what I’m going into the villa to do. I’m up for a challenge!”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January 

