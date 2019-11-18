I’m a Celebrity 2019 recap – what’s happening in the jungle?

It’s finally arrived – I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is back for its 19th (yes, really, it’s been going for that long) outing in the jungle.

Our motley crew of celebrities this time include a footballing legend, a breakfast DJ and reality TV royalty, all looking to swap the mod-cons of takeaways and toilets for hammocks, the dunny and Bushtucker Trials (where Ant and Dec wait and snigger).

For the next three weeks, we’ll be keeping you up to date with the latest goings-on in camp; from who is doing the next task to who is the latest evictee from camp, RadioTimes.com has got you covered…

Day 1 – Power pairs, the Pontoon of Doom and pants on your head

We may only just be 24 hours into the latest series, but already we’ve seen tears, allegiances and creepy-crawlies as our campmates made their way to the jungle.

We also saw the much-welcomed return of Ant McPartlin, who was back on top form as he and co-star Declan Donnelly sassed Piers Morgan, Prince Andrew and the tabloid press in the first five minutes.

The I’m a Celeb opener saw our celebs split into two groups and put into pairs after a good old-fashioned swimming competition in a bid to become “power-pairs” and win a place in camp.

Ian and Jacqueline, Roman and Myles and Andrew and Kate would battle it out to become the first power pair; leaving Adele and Nadine and Caitlyn and James to battle it out for the second one and a place in the better camp.

The Planks are SUPER savage this year in that wind. Come on @IanWright0! ???? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/60chSCtDOK — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 17, 2019

The series saw the return of The Plank challenge, which saw the celebrities battered by high-wind as they navigated planks 334 feet above Surfers Paradise.

With a combined time of 1.45 seconds, Roman and Myles became the first ‘power-pair’, with the remaining celebrities heading to Snake Rock.

Nadine, James, Caitlyn and Adele were expected to take on the Pontoon of Doom – while James and Adele had to canoe downstream to collect tokens, Nadine and Caitlyn had to collect keys after skydiving over 10,000 feet.

Something tells us this could be the start of a beautiful friendship for @Caitlyn_Jenner and @NadineCoyleNow. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/E3LuW6Xgnp — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 17, 2019

Nadine got a little teary, but Caitlyn was on hand to comfort her – revealing Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner had previously skydived.

After collecting their tokens in the fastest time of five minutes and 21 seconds, Nadine and Adele became the second “power-pair” and were taken to camp.

While Adele, Roman, Myles and Nadine arrived into the main camp and enjoyed a slap-up dinner of kangaroo shanks, the campmates down at Snake Rock were left with basic rations of rice and beans – which Ian managed to burn.

The rice and beans diet is going to be a rough ride for @jameshaskell! ???? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/6gv78GUpR9 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 17, 2019

The night ended with Kate and Jacqueline putting their hair in underwear to stop the insects crawling around.

Hopefully, the rest of their jungle experience won’t be so pants…

Elsewhere, Caitlyn and Kate will be facing the first ever Bushtucker Trial, Bugged Off, of the series.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! continues every night at 9pm on ITV