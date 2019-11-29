“It’s been interesting what this experience has done to me,” Wright told fellow contestant James Haskell in tonight’s episode. “It’s sped up the process of me realising I get too wrapped up in feeling wronged.”

“Something comes over you like a wave,” noted Haskell.

“I know and it takes me so long to get out,” agreed Wright. “This has helped in that respect, it’s time to leave that Ian behind now.

More like this

“Everybody said just be yourself when I told them I was coming in here,” he added later in the Bush Telegraph.

“But what I found out about being myself is that I still need to do a lot of work. There's still some things I need to shed.

https://twitter.com/programme/b-wa9nzb/im-a-celebrity-get-me-out-of-here//status/1200530937982832641?s=20

“It’s not been easy, sadness and outburst over certain things I’ve had to be reined in. It’s been an unbelievable journey and I wanted a challenge when I came in here and I got it, let me tell you, I got it and then some.”

Before heading off for a Reckoning, Wright even found time for a hug with his old sparring partner Andrew – though in an episode that also featured a sickening Bushtucker trial and the series’ first elimination, it was far from a stress-free environment to try and find himself in….

Advertisement

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is on ITV every night at 9.00pm