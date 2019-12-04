The mood in camp couldn't have been more different however, as residents were absolutely gutted to see him go, some even reduced to tears.

Soap star Jacqueline Jossa sobbed: “He was definitely one of my favourite people in here, I felt like I had a big brother in here, it was so nice.”

Reality superstar Caitlyn Jenner said: "Sad, it's terribly sad. He was kind of the rock of the camp."

But the campmate hit hardest was Capital Radio DJ Roman Kemp, who broke down crying after seeing Haskell leave.

He confided in his fellow contestants: “He was someone that I spoke to, I feel I don’t have that person now.”

In the Bush Telegraph, Roman continued: “I had a real moment when James left because I realised I’d made a really good friend, it was a happy moment but also a sad one..”

Former Arsenal footballer Ian Wright was also close with Haskell, with the pair accused of "bullying" comedian Andrew Maxwell earlier in the series, claims that Maxwell himself has denied.

He said: “James leaving has ripped the heart out of the camp, he’s supported every person in the camp and it’s a devastating blow and he’s left a void that won’t be filled.”

The flood of emotions that came pouring out of camp over James' eviction made some viewers self-conscious about their decision, wondering if perhaps the editing of I'm A Celeb had done Haskell a disservice.

Of course, some people weren't so worried...

I'm A Celebrity continues all week at 9pm on ITV.