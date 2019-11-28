"He’s completely lost the plot. Look at that clubfoot," James could be heard saying. "Go on then, expend that energy."

However, fans on social media accused James of mocking a disability, with Ofcom exclusively confirming to RadioTimes.com that they have received close to 80 separate complaints so far regarding the comment.

James and Ian were both recently accused of 'bullying' fellow jungle camper Andrew Maxwell, after they started an argument with the Irish comedian over the latter's decision to delay his washing-up duties — despite single-handedly winning 10 stars in the day's trial, winning 10 meals for the camp.

Most viewers appeared to be on Andrew's side, and voted for both James and Ian to complete in the following Bushtucker trial.

I'm A Celebrity is on ITV, tonight at 9pm