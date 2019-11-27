It's clear whose side most viewers have taken, with Ian and James winning the vote to complete the next Bushtucker trial. Many fans also stepped in to defend fan favourite Andrew on Twitter...

The spat began after the comedian returned from his 'Ark of Agony' Bushtucker trial, which saw him brave all manner of repellent critters, paired like in the biblical tale of Noah, in order to find the much-needed stars.

Arriving back at the camp, Andrew decided to take a nap - which Ian and James noticed, and began loudly complaining about. The duo decided to do the washing up themselves, which only compounded the quarrel when James spilled hot water on his foot.

Waking Andrew, the pair proceeded to fight with him about the perceived laziness - giving rise to claims of 'bullying' among much of the I'm a Celeb fanbase.

It's almost the time where contestants begin to be voted out of the I'm a Celeb jungle, so Ian and James will have to start behaving a lot more sensitively if they want to convince people to let them stay around. They've already been picked to take on The Deadly Dungeon trial.

I'm A Celebrity is on ITV, tonight at 9pm