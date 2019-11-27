“I’ve got you brother,” James says in a teaser clip ahead of tonight’s show.

“Go on Ian, go on your hands and knees bud, I’ve got you.”

https://twitter.com/programme/b-wa9nzb/im-a-celebrity-get-me-out-of-here//status/1199638072943624193

Ian asks if there is anything in there as he passes over a star.

“He passed it. He passed it,” Ant mouths in frustration as Dec throws his hands in the air in disbelief.

The duo were voted in to take on the latest Bushtucker Trial, with some fans on Twitter claiming they chose the pair after accusing them of singling out Andrew Maxwell.

The comedian sparked outrage in camp when he refused to do the washing up in the midday heat with Caitlyn Jenner after collecting 10 stars for camp in Ark of Agony.

I’m A Celebrity is on ITV, tonight at 9pm