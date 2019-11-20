“Just voted for my boy to eat kangaroo bollocks,” he wrote. “That’ll show him!!”

And the vote might have seemed like a spot of revenge for Martin, with Roman earlier joking about his dad’s lack of musical ability on the show.

The DJ claimed that at the time of Spandau Ballet’s formation his father was unable to sing or play an instrument, before adding, “He still can’t. He still hasn’t realised his mic wasn’t on for Live Aid!”

More like this

Kemp’s vote wasn’t to count for nothing, as his son was selected to complete the task alongside former Big Brother star Adele Roberts.

Roman and Adele had earlier clashed over the latter’s choice of luxury item – a framed photo of media personality Jane McDonald, which Kemp described as "random".

Advertisement

I’m a Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV