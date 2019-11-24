For 2019, the live trial was Love Island-themed (which will happily get us in the mood for the upcoming Winter Love Island) – but our campmates were not expected to couple up.

Instead, Ant and Dec received typical Love Island-style texts with challenges that lent themselves to Love Island lingo – Ian, Jacqueline and Caitlyn did a ‘pied off’ challenge which saw them try and win stars by delving through a huge pie using only their mouths.

While Jacqueline and Caitlyn managed to get their stars with little difficulty, a retching Ian accidentally dropped his star, meaning he had to fish it out his pie twice.

James, Cliff, Adele and Roman then had to transfer pig testicles from mouth to mouth – seeing them winning three stars.

The third challenge saw them “take a dip in the croc tub” – Andrew, Caitlyn and Ian had to stay in a hot tub filled with baby crocodiles and down a Love Island-themed cocktail (Caroline Yack, the Iain Hurling) to win a star each. While Ian’s gag reflex kicked off again, he managed to keep his drink down, with the team winning another three stars.

James and Roman had to take on the last challenge on a bed. Titled ‘Snakey Behaviour’ the two had to transfer three stars into three different boxes. It was less of a success for those two, failing to land the last three stars.

Ian, Cliff and Andy will be the only three campmates not winning a roast dinner.

We'll see whether the remaining campmates landed the care packages in tomorrow night's show.

I'm a Celeb continues every night at 9pm on ITV.