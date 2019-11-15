The death-defying trial, which sees celebrities march out onto a wobbly plank suspended 334ft in the air to collect stars, first appeared on the 2016 series but was notably absent last year.

Past celebrities who have attempted the pulse-pounding challenge include Carol Vorderman, Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas and Coronation Street's Jennie McAlpine.

The celebrities will be split into two teams for the trial to compete against each other. It's possible the winners will be sent to a nicer camp than the losers, as has been the case in previous years, but this is currently unconfirmed.

Other pictures have shown the stars diving fully clothed into the sea as Ant and Dec shout instructions from the shore.

The most expensive contestant for this year's series is Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Caitlyn Jenner, whose fee for appearing is reported to be around £500,000.

She'll be joined by ex-footballer and presenter Ian Wright, Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle and Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway among others.

With such a harrowing start to the experience lined up, the insect-infested Bushtucker Trials to come will probably feel like a genuine luxury...

I'm A Celebrity returns to ITV on Sunday 17th November at 9pm