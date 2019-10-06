Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Phoebe Waller-Bridge stars in Love Island SNL spoof

Phoebe Waller-Bridge stars in Love Island SNL spoof

The Fleabag actress swapped her character's trademark red lipstick to play lip-filler addict Bella-Rosa

Phoebe Waller Bridge in Love Island

She recently said goodbye to her star-making (and Emmy-winning) role in Fleabag, but Phoebe Waller-Bridge has already found herself a brand new alter-ego…

Advertisement

The actress’s hosting stint on Saturday Night Live included a Love Island spoof, in which Waller-Bridge played Bella-Rosa — whose lip-filler was actually an allergic reaction.

The merciless skit included all the hallmarks of the ITV series, including copious fake tan, bean bags, and nighttime shenanigans under the duvet.

Poor Bella-Rosa was dumped from the Island, but there was light at the end of the tunnel, after she realised she’d amassed 1.2 million Instagram followers during the course of the show.

“Well I don’t have to be a stupid paediatric nurse anymore do I?!,” she told the camera. “Kerching!”

Advertisement

You can watch the video below.

Tags

All about Saturday Night Live

Phoebe Waller Bridge in Love Island
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Best TV shows 2020

The best TV shows airing in 2020

Rupaul's Drag Race judges

The best TV shows to watch on BBC iPlayer

TOPSHOT-DOUNIAMAG-US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-PRESS ROOM

Phoebe Waller Bridge isn't done with Fleabag

frayed

When is Sky comedy Frayed on TV?