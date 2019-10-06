Phoebe Waller-Bridge stars in Love Island SNL spoof

She recently said goodbye to her star-making (and Emmy-winning) role in Fleabag, but Phoebe Waller-Bridge has already found herself a brand new alter-ego…

The actress’s hosting stint on Saturday Night Live included a Love Island spoof, in which Waller-Bridge played Bella-Rosa — whose lip-filler was actually an allergic reaction.

The merciless skit included all the hallmarks of the ITV series, including copious fake tan, bean bags, and nighttime shenanigans under the duvet.

Poor Bella-Rosa was dumped from the Island, but there was light at the end of the tunnel, after she realised she’d amassed 1.2 million Instagram followers during the course of the show.

“Well I don’t have to be a stupid paediatric nurse anymore do I?!,” she told the camera. “Kerching!”

You can watch the video below.