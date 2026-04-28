Two teams fighting for automatic promotion to the Premier League meeting in the final week of a Championship season feels inevitable given the drama of the division.

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Ipswich have a shot at going into the final day of the season with a three-point lead and stellar goal difference, but Southampton could tear up the script entirely.

Should the in-form hosts find a way to win tonight, four teams would be locked on either 80 or 79 points from second place down to fifth – a four-way duel for one promotion spot.

The Saints stumbled against Bristol City last time out to end their terrific winning streak, setting up a dramatic final week.

Ipswich have endured patchy results in recent weeks, opening the door for the chasing pack to position themselves nicely.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Ipswich on TV and online.

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When is Southampton v Ipswich?

Southampton v Ipswich will take place on Tuesday 28 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Southampton v Ipswich kick-off time

Southampton v Ipswich will kick off at 7:45pm.

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What TV channel is Southampton v Ipswich on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Southampton v Ipswich online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Southampton v Ipswich on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

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