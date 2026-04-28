The Champions League semi-finals kick off with a showdown between reigning champions PSG and arguably this year's favourites Bayern Munich in Paris.

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PSG crushed Liverpool 4-0 on aggregate in the quarter-finals to reach the final four and will fancy their chances of defending the crown.

Bayern Munich struck four goals past Real Madrid in their last European outing to clinch that tie 6-4 under the stewardship of former Manchester City star Vincent Kompany.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch PSG v Bayern Munich on TV and online.

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When is PSG v Bayern Munich?

PSG v Bayern Munich will take place on Tuesday 28 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

PSG v Bayern Munich kick-off time

PSG v Bayern Munich will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is PSG v Bayern Munich on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial. Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

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How to live stream PSG v Bayern Munich online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Is PSG v Bayern Munich on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT2.

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