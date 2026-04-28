Sir Simon Russell Beale has revealed that colon cancer forced him to drop out of a production of Titus Andronicus.

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The actor, who plays Ser Simon Strong in the Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, withdrew from the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production two weeks before its run at the Hampstead Theatre in London back in September.

It was revealed at the time that Beale - who had played the title role during the play’s run at the Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon from April to June 2025 - was ending his stint as the character due to "ill health", but no further reason was given.

However, Beale has now revealed that he was rushed off to hospital after finishing work on House of the Dragon and was diagnosed with colon cancer soon after.

During an event at The Delaunay restaurant in London this week, the actor explained (via The Times): "I've decided to tell everybody. It’s a really good production for those of you who didn’t see it, it’s a fantastic production, it really was."

Sir Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong in House of the Dragon. HBO

He continued: "I did the run [of Titus Andronicus] in Stratford, then House of the Dragon, and then had to be taken to hospital and they found that I had colon cancer.

"So the last eight months have been, well it’s been a bit tricky actually, it’s a bore obviously, but it’s also tricky dropping out of things, which I’ve never done before".

"It broke my heart dropping out of Titus because it was such a good show, but that’s why I didn't do it at Hampstead. At the moment I’m at that funny stage of thinking, do I dare risk it? I’ve decided to risk it, I’m starting again next week."

The actor went on to reveal that he's set to narrate Greg Doran's staging of Shakespeare’s Venus and Adonis on its UK tour this summer.

Alongside Beale as narrator, the production will incorporate a team of puppeteers and live musical accompaniment.

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Beale was replaced by fellow actor John Hodgkinson in the leading role after withdrawing from the production of Titus Andronicus back in September.

A statement from the RSC and Hampstead Theatre at the time explained: "Unfortunately, due to ill health, Simon Russell Beale has had to step back from the RSC/Hampstead Theatre production of Titus Andronicus to give him time to recover.

"The role of Titus Andronicus will now be played by John Hodgkinson, with performances commencing on September 15.

"Simon Russell Beale wishes John and the company all the very best for the run."

Alongside House of the Dragon, the actor is known for roles in films such as My Week with Marilyn, Mary Queen of Scots and The Death of Stalin.

On stage, he has appeared in numerous Shakespearean productions including The Tempest, Much Ado About Nothing, Macbeth and Twelfth Night.

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