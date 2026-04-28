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House of the Dragon star Simon Russell Beale forced to drop out of Shakespeare run following cancer diagnosis
The actor has said it "broke his heart" having to end his stint as Titus Andronicus.
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Published: Tuesday, 28 April 2026 at 5:34 pm
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