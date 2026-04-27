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Marshals star Luke Grimes confirms future with Yellowstone franchise - and how long he'll play Kayce Dutton
Luke Grimes may be playing Kayce Dutton for years to come, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.
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Published: Monday, 27 April 2026 at 5:00 pm
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