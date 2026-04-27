Luke Grimes is in it for the long haul when it comes to Yellowstone, explaining the role of Kayce Dutton is a dream come true for him as an actor.

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After playing Kayce through five seasons of the main Yellowstone timeline, Grimes is continuing his journey as the complex cowboy with his own spin-off series, Marshals, which is approaching the end of its first season right now.

We know Marshals season 2 has been given the go-ahead at Paramount, too, after a record-breaking premiere for the new show. But just how long will Grimes keep playing this character?

In an exclusive interview with Radio Times, we asked the actor about his plans for the future, and he insisted he wouldn’t want to be doing anything else.

"I mean, I've signed a contract, so I have to do it as long as people kind of watch it for the next, however, many years," he joked. "But if there was ever a character that I was going to play for 10 years or more, this is the one."

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Reflecting on securing the role of Kayce Dutton, Grimes added: "When I read the script in 2017 for the first time, I remember thinking, if I don't get to play this guy it's going to be the one that got away. It'll be the biggest heartbreak of my career. I'll think about this for the rest of my life. So the fact that I got it was a dream come true. It's very easy for me not to take it for granted, because I do love playing this guy.

"Obviously there are times when I think about it all at once, and I think, ‘Oh, my God, how many more years? And this is crazy, and this is a lot of work.’ But then I remember this is Kayce, so I'm good. I get to be in this beautiful place in the mountains, and it's just awesome. It's all the things I wanted to play as a young actor and as a boy, all rolled into one."

Clearly, Grimes is living the dream. And, the Yellowstone adventure doesn’t look like it’s going to come to an end any time soon, with Dutton Ranch also on the way, which will pick up Beth and Rip’s story.

As one of the original cast members on the show, we were curious whether Grimes is privy to Taylor Sheridan’s plans for the franchise. Turns out, he does learn a few secrets, but only by accident.

"The only time I find out anything is if I happen to be at Taylor’s house, because he likes to use speakerphone so sometimes I'll get it straight from the source", he told us.

Oh to be a fly on the wall in those moments! We can’t wait to see what Sheridan is cooking up next, but there’s still plenty to keep Yellowstone fans fed for the rest of this year.

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Marshals airs new episodes weekly on Mondays on Paramount+.

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