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Yellowstone favourite reveals he initially hated shocking decision to kill off popular character - and why he changed his mind
Luke Grimes was not happy about this Marshals decision, but he eventually realised it was the right thing to do.
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Published: Sunday, 26 April 2026 at 8:00 am
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