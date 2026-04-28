Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard) had a brush with death in today's Coronation Street - though things could be about to get a whole lot worse.

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The scheming character may well be the resident who meets their maker at the end of this week's standalone 'Murder Week' episodes, and let's face it – there's plenty of people who would like to see him leave Weatherfield forever.

Just one of those people is mum Debbie (Sue Devaney), who he framed for causing death by dangerous driving, resulting in a number of months behind bars. Last week, her husband Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) attacked Carl, and he attempted to blackmail Debbie into handing over the hotel.

She was fearful of Ronnie being taken from her, and summoned Carl to her flat to deal an ultimatum: she would give him some cash on the promise that they never see one another again, but he wouldn't be getting the hotel.

Debbie said that she wanted only happy memories of him, and with her young-onset dementia worsening, she was concerned that his presence might be a reminder of his wrongdoings.

Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) ordered her son to leave. ITV

Carl was furious - though did take the money - and headed back to the hotel to trash his room and leave the taps running. This had a devastating impact on Carla and Lisa Connor-Swain's (Alison King and Vicky Myers) wedding, which was taking place in the room below and had been flooded.

In today's episode, with Carl seemingly on the way back to his homeland of Germany, Debbie informed Ronnie and brother Kevin (Michael Le Vell) that she had given him £2,000. They weren't happy, though were grateful that the family could all get some "peace and quiet" moving forward.

Little did they realise, Carl wasn't far away at all. He'd cornered Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine) in the garage, and asked her to join him for one final drink.

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He was the last person she wanted to socialise with, but wondered whether the conversation would be able to provide some closure on an eventful year. After all, it was with Carl that Abi cheated on husband Kevin.

Speaking of Kevin, he wasn't far behind and ordered his nephew to follow Debbie's wishes and leave. Carl was still finishing up his pint and decided to use the opportunity to wind up Fiz and Tyrone Dobbs (Jennie McAlpine and Alan Halsall), reminding them that he was walking free after hitting Ty' with his car.

He then stumbled into abuser Theo Silverton (James Cartwright), suggesting that they book a hotel room for some afternoon passion before his flight. Theo was disgusted, and the two men ended up in a physical fight.

Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard) decided to seek revenge - but it backfired. ITV

Kevin spotted the altercation from across the road, and swooped in to grab the envelope of money that Debbie had given Carl. He wished him well for his future, before sneakily sending a text message to prove that he now had the cash.

Carl was not a happy man. He strolled back to Coronation Street and downed a bottle of whisky in the garage, before rising the vehicle lift and climbing underneath Kevin's car to cut the breaks.

But conniving Carl got more than he bargained for when a shadowy figure approached, purposely tampering with the lift so that Kevin's car came crashing down. For a moment, it seemed like Carl would be the one to meet his maker - though a final twist showed him unconscious in Ronnie's car.

What will Ronnie do to him?

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Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm and from 7am on ITVX.

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