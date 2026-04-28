Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) has found himself in an impossible situation in EastEnders, having been forced to choose between helping brother Phil (Steve McFadden) or being by his best pal Nigel Bates's (Paul Bradley) side in his final hours.

Ad

Following on from the conclusion of yesterday's instalment – which saw Phil throw his family out into the street and crumble into a state of distress – he didn't want to visit Nigel in his care home, believing that he'd betrayed his promise to support him until the very end.

He also thought that Nigel, Julie (Karen Henthorn) and the Mitchells didn't need him, which couldn't have been further from the truth.

Time was running out, as after Nige' was admitted to hospital following a fall, Julie made the tough decision to suspend his treatment and ensure that he was comfortable. Grant popped by the care home as she explained the difficult news, and he began to fear that Phil would never get to say goodbye.

Meanwhile, Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) tried to make a breakthrough with his cousin, but was similarly thrown out when Phil couldn't contain his overwhelming grief.

Who will Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) choose? Brother Phil (Steve McFadden) or best friend Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley)? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Before Grant left, Nigel leapt out of bed and began shouting out for "one last stone." He couldn't see the significance, though soon remembered a special skimming stone that Nige's dad had given him when he was younger.

He kept it on the side of the bath, and Grant hoped that he'd brought it with him to Walford. Phil revealed that it was long lost, and that they'd never be able to find a suitable replacement.

Add Radio Times as a Preferred Source on Google Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news from Radio Times – see more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google.

Grant scrambled to find a replacement from the Square Gardens, though the one he took to Nigel fell straight through his hands and seemingly confirmed that it wasn't what he'd requested. Little did Grant realise, Phil had made it his mission to find an exact replica of the prized possession.

Billy and Mark Fowler (Stephen Aaron-Sipple) made another attempt at reasoning with Phil, but he was nowhere to be found. Grant had an idea, and jumped into his car – driving towards the beach.

Upon arrival, he spotted his brother skimming stones on the sea. However, before he could approach, Julie called to say that Nigel had taken a turn for the worse. His breathing was now lapsed, and it was likely that he didn't have long left.

Will Grant stay at the beach, or head to the care home to say goodbye to Nigel?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.