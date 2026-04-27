Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) has made a spectacular return to EastEnders at a tragic time for brother Phil (Steve McFadden).

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The OG Walford hard man was summoned back to his old haunt by estranged son Mark Fowler (Stephen Aaron-Sipple), who believed that he needed to know about best mate Nigel Bates's (Paul Bradley) declining health.

Mark had betrayed his aunty Sam's (Kim Medcalf) wishes, as she'd asked him not to contact Grant as he probably wouldn't be interested. She'd tried several times to tell him about her breast cancer diagnosis, and he hadn't returned any of her calls.

A car sped into the Square, immediately catching both Sam and Mark's attention. They were stunned to see Grant, who was under the illusion that Mark wanted him there because of Phil's mental wellbeing.

As viewers will recall, the last time Grant visited London, Phil was struggling immensely and attempted to take his own life.

Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) returned to Walford. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Before facing his brother, Grant headed for some brekkie at the caff but faced a frosty reception from Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig). With over 30 years passing since they last crossed paths, it was clear that he didn't recognise her.

She slammed his plate down on the table and tore strips off him for his treatment of her mum Michelle, their altercation only broke up by the arrival of Sam and Mark. He began to ask questions about Phil, though it soon became apparent that it was Nigel who was the concern.

Grant still believed that he was living with the Mitchells, and was gobsmacked to learn that he had been in a care home for several months. He charged out of the and bumped into Julie Bates (Karen Henthorn), who explained that Nigel had been hospitalised after falling out of bed.

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It was an emotional reunion as Grant headed to the ward, and saw just how bad Nigel really was.

Back at home, Mark cornered Phil in the pub and urged him to also go to the hospital. He lied, saying that he would only get in the way, but it was clear that he was resenting the fact that he was unable to care for Nigel until the end.

The Mitchell clan laid their cards on the table, but it ended horribly for Phil (Steve McFadden). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

When Grant returned, he demanded an audience with his family and the group finally laid their cards on the table after a decade of being apart. He was shocked to hear that Sam had been diagnosed with cancer, and a huge argument ensued.

Phil, wanting to shut the world out, ordered Grant, Sam and Mark out of his house before smashing up the kitchen. The trio stood outside, and Sam expressed her belief that it was only Grant who could help Phil.

Will Grant be able to make a breakthrough?

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