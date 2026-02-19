Whenever Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) returns to EastEnders, she seamlessly slots back into the drama like she's never been away.

The character returned at the beginning of December after almost two years away, initially attempting to scam vulnerable Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley), who believed she was his step-daughter Clare (Gemma Bissix).

Sam later built bridges with brother Phil (Steve McFadden) following their earlier falling out, and confided in ex-lover Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) about her breast cancer diagnosis.

Ahead of undergoing a lumpectomy operation, she eventually told their son Ricky (Frankie Day) about her diagnosis. Sam has since been told that she needs to undergo radiotherapy treatment, which she intended to receive at her home in Spain.

Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) was diagnosed with breast cancer. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

However, in today's episode, she came to the realisation that being in Walford meant she was able to develop a relationship with Ricky and granddaughter Charli.

During an emotional farewell with the Brannings and Charli's mum Lily Slater (Lillia Turner), Sam said it felt wrong to be leaving and wished she could stay. Denise Fox (Diane Parish) proposed that she stick around and complete her treatment in London, and suddenly everything seemed to fall into place.

There was no reason for her to leave after all, and Sam would be sticking around.

But how long will she be in Albert Square?

Is Sam Mitchell staying in EastEnders for good?

Sam said goodbye to Ricky, as Zack watched on. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In November, executive producer Ben Wadey said he was "delighted" to welcome Medcalf back to EastEnders for a "short stint".

During this time, she's not only faced her medical issues, but has also found a crucial place in Zoe Slater's (Michelle Ryan) feud with Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman) - reuniting the trio of women that were all present on the night of Dirty Den's (Leslie Grantham) death.

We also know that there'll be a busy few months ahead for the Mitchell clan amid Nigel's worsening young-onset dementia.

Sam's brother Grant (Ross Kemp) has been confirmed to return for an extended period to coincide with the story, and also to finally meet estranged son Mark Fowler (Stephen Aaron-Sipple).

Will we see the Mitchell siblings together for the first time since matriarch Peggy's (Barbara Windsor) funeral in 2016?

