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7 EastEnders spoilers next week: Twisted villain Eddie Knight returns and drops a huge bombshell
Phil is crumbling following Nigel's death, Max and Cindy make things official and it's war between Ian and Elaine.
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Published: Tuesday, 28 April 2026 at 12:01 am
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