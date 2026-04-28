An emotional time in Walford continues next week following Nigel Bates's (Paul Bradley) death. The EastEnders rally around his grieving wife Julie (Karen Henthorn), while Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) quietly suffers.

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Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) focuses his attention on supporting Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) amid her concerns for son Johnny (Charlie Suff), and Max Branning (Jake Wood) decides to go public with Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).

The arrival of an old face - evil Eddie Knight (Christopher Fairbank) - stirs trouble for adoptive son George (Colin Salmon), and Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) is worried about Denise Fox (Diane Parish).

Here's everything happening in EastEnders between Monday 4 and Thursday 7 May.

7 EastEnders spoilers for next week

1. George Knight is rocked by Eddie request to see him

Eddie Knight (Christopher Fairbank) tells adoptive son George (Colin Salmon) that he's dying. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) and George return home from the hospital to what should be a joyful moment - a surprise welcome party for newborn Ivy. But for Nicola, it’s all too much, and she quickly shuts the celebrations down.

Later, a quieter heart-to-heart with Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) helps steady her, and she finds comfort watching George embrace fatherhood. That moment of calm is short-lived however, when Nicola realises George has had his phone switched off and has missed several calls from the hospital.

She initially believes that these calls concern Ivy, but when she discovers the truth she heads to the ward. There, she comes face-to-face with Eddie Knight, who drops the revelation that he’s dying.

Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) warns Eddie to stay away from her family. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Back at No.1, Nicola attempts to keep her visit under wraps, but George soon pieces things together after finding a parking ticket. With the truth exposed, he heads to the hospital himself and is shaken by Eddie’s frailty.

News of Eddie’s whereabouts also ripples outward, leaving Gina and Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) stunned. As questions mount from his family, George is forced to confront his feelings, and makes the decision to visit Eddie one last time.

Later in the week, Nicola takes matters into her own hands, warning Eddie to stay away from her family.

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2. Phil Mitchell and Julie Bates attempt to navigate life after Nigel's death

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Julie Bates (Karen Henthorn) are in a bad way. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Phil is struggling in the wake of Nigel’s death, reaching out to Grant in the hope of reconnecting. But emotions remain raw, and when Mark Fowler (Stephen Aaron-Sipple) turns down the chance to join them, Grant follows suit.

Phil is left rejected once again.

Meanwhile, Julie prepares to collect Nigel’s belongings from his care home alone, choosing to shield Phil from the pain. But her resolve falters when Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) spots her in the Minute Mart, visibly emotional.

A letter from Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) is found, but Julie can't bring herself to read it. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Julie confides everything, prompting Kat to march straight to No.55 and vent her anger at Sam and Phil. In the end, they rally around Julie and accompany her to the care home. There, she discovers a letter from Nigel, but she can’t yet bring herself to read it.

3. Tensions reach boiling point between Ian Beale and Elaine Peacock

Who will win the election? Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) or Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe)? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) throws himself into his councillor campaign, but confidence quickly wavers when he realises most of Walford seems to be backing Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) instead. Desperate to swing support, he attempts to bribe Harvey, Howie and Mo at the allotments - but the plan backfires.

Bea Pollard (Ronni Ancona) soon pitches a more ruthless tactic: a smear campaign video targeting Elaine. Ian hesitates, unsure whether to cross that line.

Things take a disastrous turn when Oscar Branning (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) swaps Ian’s speech at the last minute, leaving him floundering, until Elaine unexpectedly steps in to steady him. A humiliated Ian later vents his frustration at Jimmy’s birthday party, and in a moment of weakness, gives Bea the green light to release the video.

Bea Pollard (Ronni Ancona) releases a smear campaign. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It doesn’t take long for Walford to erupt with gossip as the anonymous clip spreads online. Unaware of the storm brewing, Elaine visits Beale’s Eels to wish Ian luck... while he scrambles to contact Bea and undo the damage.

It's too late. Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) reveals the truth to Elaine, who storms over to confront Ian head-on.

As election day dawns, Bea works the crowd for last-minute votes, while Ian attempts damage control. Though he and Elaine try to remain civil, the hurt lingers.

4. Linda Carter turns to Grant Mitchell for support after Max Branning goes public with Cindy Beale

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) is clearly bothered by Max Branning's (Jake Wood) new relationship. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Linda struggles to hide her jealousy over Max and Cindy, though Grant encourages her to focus on herself for once. His advice, combined with news from Elaine that Johnny is facing financial trouble, gives Linda pause for thought.

Soon after, she makes a bold decision - telling Denise she plans to sell her share of Fox & Hair.

Hoping to help, Linda offers Johnny the money, but he refuses outright, ordering her to leave. The rejection cuts deep, and when Grant attempts to lift her spirits, Linda lashes out, pushing him away. Later, Grant seeks Johnny out at the café, delivering some blunt home truths.

Max asks Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) to move in with him. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Max and Cindy celebrate their joint birthday at Harry’s Barn, but tensions simmer beneath the surface - particularly when Max learns Linda has slept with someone else.

Jealousy takes hold, and in a sudden move, Cindy accepts Max's offer to move in with him.

5. Harry Mitchell helps Gina Knight amid monetary worries at the restaurant

Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) offers Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) some cash. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Harry agrees to lend Gina money from Harry’s Barn to help plug gaps in the Knight Fusion accounts, but the decision doesn’t stay hidden for long. Nicola is blindsided when her accountant reveals that Harry’s Barn is already operating at a loss.

Confronted with the truth, Gina and Harry have no choice but to come clean. Desperate to hold onto the business, Harry pleads with Nicola not to sell.

6. The Queen Vic is losing punters to the Walford allotments

The Queen Vic is losing customers. BBC

Kat and Alfie are left unimpressed when they discover their regulars have been sneaking off to the allotments for drinks instead of frequenting their place.

Never one to hold back, Kat gives Howie and Harvey both barrels over their secret gatherings.

7. Sam Mitchell urges Denise Fox to seek medical attention

Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) encourages Denise Fox (Diane Parish) to ask Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) to invest in her salon. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Denise’s exhaustion becomes increasingly hard to ignore when Sam finds her asleep in the salon. Concerned, she checks in - and Denise admits she’s already booked a doctor’s appointment.

Later, Sam offers a practical suggestion that could ease Denise’s worries: perhaps Jack could invest in Fox & Hair, providing a much-needed lifeline after Linda's decision to pull out.

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