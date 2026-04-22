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EastEnders icon Ross Kemp confirms emotional scenes behind special extended episode next week
Ross Kemp tells Michael Adams about how extra time was allocated to the special episode.
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Published: Wednesday, 22 April 2026 at 2:32 pm
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