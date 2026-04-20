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British TV legend Ross Kemp: "Nothing I've done fills me with fear more than EastEnders"
He may be back in Walford as tough guy Grant Mitchell, but Ross Kemp is now a family man who would rather go fishing than pick fights
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Published: Monday, 20 April 2026 at 5:01 pm
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