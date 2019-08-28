Meet the cast of BBC conspiracy thriller The Capture

BBC conspiracy thriller The Capture asks: “In a post-truth world can we really believe what we see?”

Here are the cast and characters you need to know…

Holliday Grainger plays Rachel Carey

Who is Rachel Carey? A young Detective Inspector. Rachel is on the fast track scheme within the police force and has risen through the ranks very quickly. After a spell in Counter Terrorism, she has just been promoted to DI in the Homicide department.

“She’s a fish out of water at the beginning, trying to prove her worth to the really experienced people around her. Rachel’s ambitious and focused – she’s definitely career-hungry,” Grainger says.

What else has Holliday Grainger been in? Perhaps best-known for playing Robin Ellacott in Strike or Lucrezia in The Borgias, Holliday Grainger has also recently appeared in Patrick Melrose (as Bridget), My Cousin Rachel, Cinderella, and Electric Dreams.

Callum Turner plays Shaun Emery

Who is Shaun Emery? A young soldier who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. In episode one, he has an appeal hearing to try and overturn his conviction for murdering an Afghani.

According to Turner, Shaun is “a man on a mission to change the perception of him: how the world views him, how his family views him, how his friends view him. The series begins with Shaun in prison for killing someone unlawfully while on duty as a soldier – and he wants to get out of there and be the best version of himself that he can be. The best dad that he can be. And live a life that’s more fulfilling than the life that he’s been leading. Up until the point where we first meet him, Shaun’s behaved in ways that are self-destructive and have pushed people away, and he wants to change.”

What else has Callum Turner been in? The up-and-coming actor recently starred as Theseus Scamander in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald. On TV, you may have seen him as Anatole Kuragin in War & Peace or as Eli in Glue, while on the big screen he has appeared in Victor Frankenstein, Assassin’s Creed, and Writer’s Room.

Ron Perlman plays Frank Napier

Who is Frank Napier? Ron Perlman teases: “The fun of it is finding out across the series, once Frank makes his entrance. But he is a guy with a great deal of gravitas and authority. He is a career guy, who’s been around forever doing his thing.”

What else has Ron Perlman been in? The unmistakable face of Ron Perlman has appeared in Hellboy, Sons of Anarchy, Blade II, and Pacific Rim, while his voice is used in Fallout, Teen Titans, Adventure Time, Transformers, and Tangled. He has a ridiculous 254 screen credits to his name.

Famke Janssen plays Jessica Mallory

Who is Jessica Mallory? Famke explains: “Jessica’s very high up in her line of work, and she’s the boss of Frank Napier. She comes in towards the end of the series, seemingly to put him in his place and have him clean up his operation, but there appear to be other larger things at stake.”

What else has Famke Janssen been in? The Dutch actress played Jean Grey/Phoenix in the X-Men films, and Lenore Mills in the Taken movies. She also plays Eve in How to Get Away with Murder, and has appeared in The Blacklist, When They See Us (as Nancy Ryan), and Hemlock Gove.

Laura Haddock plays Hannah Roberts

Who is Hannah Roberts? The barrister who represents Shaun at his appeal.

What else has Laura Haddock been in? Movie roles have included Meredith Quill in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Alison in The Inbetweeners Movie, and Viviane Wembly in Transformers: The Last Night. On TV she has played Lucrezia in Da Vinci’s Demons, Megan Cantor in Luther, and Hayley in The Level.

Ben Miles plays Danny Hart

Who is Commander Danny Hart? A boss in Counter Terrorism who has been having an extramarital affair with rising star Rachel Carey. Holliday Grainger explains: “It’s a symptom of how much Rachel’s life has revolved around her police work, and the excitement and the power within that, that she’s ended up in a relationship with her boss! Rachel’s leaving his unit, so they are no longer going to be working day to day and therefore she’s breaking it off to start a new chapter in a new department.”

What else has Ben Miles been in? Ben Miles had a star turn in The Crown as Peter Townsend, doomed love interest of Princess Margaret. Other recent credits include Collateral, The Last Post, and Red Joan. After The Capture, you’ll next see him on TV as John Profumo in The Trial of Christine Keeler.

Ginny Holder plays DS Nadia Latif

Who is DS Nadia Latif? DI Rachel Carey’s second-in-command in the Homicide department. She is taken aback by her young boss’s attitude.

What else has Ginny Holder been in? The actress played Darlene Curtis in Death in Paradise, and Ayesha in MotherFatherSon. Holby City fans may remember her as Thandie Abebe-Griffin.

Sharon Rooney plays Becky

Who is Becky? Becky monitors the CCTV feeds in real-time, looking out for crimes in progress.

What else has Sharon Rooney been in? The actress starred as Rae Earl in the Channel 4 drama My Mad Fat Diary. Since then, her TV roles have included Dawn in Brief Encounters, Sophie in Two Doors Down, Kiki Stokes in The Tunnel, and Faye Caddy in No Offence. She was Miss Atlantis in the live-action Dumbo, and has just landed a role in Louis Wain alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy.

The Capture begins Tuesday 3rd September at 9pm on BBC One