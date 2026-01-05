This article contains references to grooming that some readers may find distressing.

Waterloo Road has announced a new grooming storyline for season 17 involving newcomer Anthony Wallace (Karl Davies).

The upcoming storyline will see the character, who is set to join the series as the ex-husband of Nicky Walters (Kym Marsh) and the school’s football coach, abuse his position of power to exploit Portia Weever (Maisey Robinson).

The team behind the BBC drama has worked with the NSPCC on the upcoming storyline to ensure that the issues are portrayed sensitively.

Cameron Roach, Founder of Rope Ladder Fiction and Executive Producer for Waterloo Road said: "Waterloo Road has a strong tradition of highlighting difficult issues young people face. Portia, played by Maisey Robinson, has proven to be one of our most popular new characters, and our writing team felt she could portray a truth around this very difficult subject matter."

He continued: "Working with the NSPCC and other experts in the field, we have been able to raise awareness of an important social issue, and demonstrate to young viewers that help, and support are always close at hand if needed.”

Helen Westerman, NSPCC Strategic Service Manager for Local Campaigns, added “Child sexual abuse or exploitation can have lifelong effects on those who experience it, so it is vital that parents, carers and young people know how to identify when something might be wrong.

"Having topics like grooming explored sensitively in flagship shows like Waterloo Road helps share important information with viewers and signpost to essential resources, like the NSPCC Helpline and Childline services, which are available to offer support around the clock.”

Karl Davies and Kym Marsh in Waterloo Road. BBC

The BBC has teased that the new season will follow new Deputy Darius (Jon Richardson) as he goes to great lengths to keep his power, while the arrival of excluded students and familiar faces causes chaos.

"Love is in the air, and with prom and a wedding on the horizon, the teaching staff and students of Waterloo Road aren’t shy of any new challenges'" the official synopsis continues.

One returning face this season will be Denise Welch, who's reprising her role as OG character Steph Haydock.

Speaking about her return, the actress recently told RadioTimes.com and other media: "Steph's come back with a bang."

She continued: "Her heart is in the right place, but she's completely inappropriate and says what she thinks, but somehow manages to often do the right thing, usually by default.

"So that's what lured me back."

Waterloo Road season 17 will arrive on BBC iPlayer at 6am on Tuesday 6th January, with the first two episodes airing that evening on BBC One at 9pm and 10:40pm. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

