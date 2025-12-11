❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Waterloo Road season 17 start date confirmed with first look pictures as iconic character makes big comeback
Denise Welch and Karl Davies join the cast next year.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Thursday, 11 December 2025 at 2:30 pm
Ad
Ad
Give 6 months for £55
The best gifts arrive every week and with this special offer you can save 65% (full price £320) on weekly copies of Radio Times and full access to the Radio Times app for your special someone.
Save 65% now
Ad