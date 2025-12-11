The release date for the next series of school-based drama Waterloo Road has been confirmed by the BBC - and you haven't got long to wait, as eight new episodes drop on 16th January.

It's a new term, and there are some fresh faces around the corridors, alongside some familiar ones too. OG favourite Steph Haydock (Denise Welch) is called in to do some supply work for the academy, and soon proves herself by solving a crisis amongst the students.

Denise Welch is reprising her role as Steph Haydock. BBC

Her highly-anticipated comeback was teased at the conclusion of the last series, when devious media teacher Darius Donovan (Jon Richardson) was promoted to deputy head. With everyone still unaware that he caused the death of Hope Drake (Savannah Kunyo), how long will it be before his past catches up with him?

Waterloo Road has teased that love is in the air as prom season arrives, while it appears that Stace Neville (Tillie Amartey) will walk down the aisle with Noel McManus (Liam Scholes).

Soap fans will recognise Nicky Walters's (Kym Marsh) ex-husband Anthony when he arrives to coach the girls football team, as former Emmerdale actor Karl Davies takes on the role. Karl was the third actor to portray Robert Sugden in the ITV soap during the '00s.

Anthony is set to cause trouble when he reunites with Nicky - who is returning with a new role within the school - and their daughter Tonya (Summer Violet Bird).

Former Emmerdale star Karl Davies is joining the cast. BBC

Other topics that are set to be explored throughout the upcoming episodes include exploitation, grief and addiction.

A bunch of newbies include The Dumping Ground stars Myra-Sofia Iftikhar as Aisha Azzi and Freddy Smith as Freddie Hollister, who strikes up a friendship with Luca Smith (Danny Murphy), and The Enfield Poltergeist's Olivia Booth-Ford, who plays troubled Leoni Tennant.

Returning Waterloo Road staff

The series hits our screens in January. BBC

Adam Thomas as Donte Charles

Christopher Jeffers as Mitch Swift

Hollie-Jay Bowes as Debs Rafferty

James Baxter as Joe Casey

Jason Merrells as Jack Rimmer

Jon Richardson as Darius Donovan

Jo Coffey as Wendy Whitwell

Lindsey Coulson is headmistress Stella Drake.

Kym Marsh as Nicky Walters

Lindsey Coulson as Dame Stella Drake

Neil Fitzmaurice as Neil Guthrie

Rachel Leskovac as Coral Walker

Jack Rimmer returns following his fall from grace. BBC

Shauna Shim as Valerie Chambers

Saira Jackson as Nisha Chandra

Returning Waterloo Road students

Wedding bells are set to ring out... BBC

Aabay Noor Ali as Mog Richardson

Cory McClane as Ashton Stone

ChiChi Ulebor as Shola Aku

Danny Murphy as Luca Smith

Hattie Dynevor as Libby Guthrie

Liam Scholes as Noel McManus

Luca finds a new friend in Freddie. BBC

Lucy Chambers as Cat Guthrie

Maisey Robinson as Portia Weever

Miya Ocego as Lois Taylor-Brown

Niamh Blackshaw as Agnes Eccleston

Scarlett Thomas as Izzy Charles

Sonya Nisa as Aleena Qureshi

The drama will continue to delve into a number of topical issues. BBC

Summer Violet Bird as Tonya Walters

Tillie Amartey as Stace Neville

Zak Sutcliffe as Schuey Weever

Waterloo Road season 17 will arrive on BBC iPlayer at 6am on Tuesday 6th January, with the first two episodes airing that evening on BBC One at 9pm and 10:40pm. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

