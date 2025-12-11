The release date for the next series of school-based drama Waterloo Road has been confirmed by the BBC - and you haven't got long to wait, as eight new episodes drop on 16th January.

It's a new term, and there are some fresh faces around the corridors, alongside some familiar ones too. OG favourite Steph Haydock (Denise Welch) is called in to do some supply work for the academy, and soon proves herself by solving a crisis amongst the students.

Donte, wearing a grey quarter zip, sits next to Steph, who is wearing a leopard print dress, in Waterloo Road. They're both sat cross-armed.
Denise Welch is reprising her role as Steph Haydock. BBC

Her highly-anticipated comeback was teased at the conclusion of the last series, when devious media teacher Darius Donovan (Jon Richardson) was promoted to deputy head. With everyone still unaware that he caused the death of Hope Drake (Savannah Kunyo), how long will it be before his past catches up with him?

Waterloo Road has teased that love is in the air as prom season arrives, while it appears that Stace Neville (Tillie Amartey) will walk down the aisle with Noel McManus (Liam Scholes).

Soap fans will recognise Nicky Walters's (Kym Marsh) ex-husband Anthony when he arrives to coach the girls football team, as former Emmerdale actor Karl Davies takes on the role. Karl was the third actor to portray Robert Sugden in the ITV soap during the '00s.

Anthony is set to cause trouble when he reunites with Nicky - who is returning with a new role within the school - and their daughter Tonya (Summer Violet Bird).

Anthony, who is wearing gym gear, places his hand on Nicky's shoulder in Waterloo Road
Former Emmerdale star Karl Davies is joining the cast. BBC

Other topics that are set to be explored throughout the upcoming episodes include exploitation, grief and addiction.

A bunch of newbies include The Dumping Ground stars Myra-Sofia Iftikhar as Aisha Azzi and Freddy Smith as Freddie Hollister, who strikes up a friendship with Luca Smith (Danny Murphy), and The Enfield Poltergeist's Olivia Booth-Ford, who plays troubled Leoni Tennant.

Returning Waterloo Road staff

Donte, Coral and Val sit listening to Steph telling a story in the Waterloo Road staffroom. They're holding mugs, and a number of other mugs are on the table in front of them.
The series hits our screens in January. BBC
  • Adam Thomas as Donte Charles
  • Christopher Jeffers as Mitch Swift
  • Hollie-Jay Bowes as Debs Rafferty
  • James Baxter as Joe Casey
  • Jason Merrells as Jack Rimmer
  • Jon Richardson as Darius Donovan
  • Jo Coffey as Wendy Whitwell
Stella Drake looks shocked in Waterloo Road. Darius Donovan is slightly out of shot in the background.
Lindsey Coulson is headmistress Stella Drake.
  • Kym Marsh as Nicky Walters
  • Lindsey Coulson as Dame Stella Drake
  • Neil Fitzmaurice as Neil Guthrie
  • Rachel Leskovac as Coral Walker
A dishevelled Jack Rimmer wearing a brown jacket, with a face full of facial hair in Waterloo Road.
Jack Rimmer returns following his fall from grace. BBC
  • Shauna Shim as Valerie Chambers
  • Saira Jackson as Nisha Chandra

Returning Waterloo Road students

Stace and Neville stare into one another's eyes, sat on a sofa in a wedding venue in Waterloo Road. Stace is wearing a white wedding dress and veil with a furling jacket, and Noel is in a grey suit with a pink button hole.
Wedding bells are set to ring out... BBC
  • Aabay Noor Ali as Mog Richardson
  • Cory McClane as Ashton Stone
  • ChiChi Ulebor as Shola Aku
  • Danny Murphy as Luca Smith
  • Hattie Dynevor as Libby Guthrie
  • Liam Scholes as Noel McManus
Luca and Freddie look t one another from either side of the school hall at prom, with a group of school kids in dresses and suits stood behind them.
Luca finds a new friend in Freddie. BBC
  • Lucy Chambers as Cat Guthrie
  • Maisey Robinson as Portia Weever
  • Miya Ocego as Lois Taylor-Brown
  • Niamh Blackshaw as Agnes Eccleston
  • Scarlett Thomas as Izzy Charles
  • Sonya Nisa as Aleena Qureshi
Donte, in gym gear, wraps his arms around an emotional Izzy, who is wearing her school uniform, in Waterloo Road.
The drama will continue to delve into a number of topical issues. BBC
  • Summer Violet Bird as Tonya Walters
  • Tillie Amartey as Stace Neville
  • Zak Sutcliffe as Schuey Weever

Waterloo Road season 17 will arrive on BBC iPlayer at 6am on Tuesday 6th January, with the first two episodes airing that evening on BBC One at 9pm and 10:40pm. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

