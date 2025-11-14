Poker Face has been cancelled by Peacock after two seasons, but the show could return elsewhere with a new lead actor.

The streamer has decided not to renew the Natasha Lyonne starring crime procedural for a third season, but Johnson will shop Poker Face around to other outlets, according to Deadline.

There’ll be a twist, however, if the show does return, with Lyonne no longer playing the lead role of Charlie Cale. Instead, Game of Thrones alum Peter Dinklage would reportedly play the part.

The idea going forward is to have a new lead actor as Charlie every two seasons, according to the publication.

If the show is picked up by another streamer, Lyonne will continue in place as an executive producer.

Peter Dinklage attends the "American Dreamer" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival
Peter Dinklage. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

“We’ve been germinating this next move together since writing the season 2 finale,” Johnson and Lyonne said in a statement.

They continued: “We love our Poker Face and this is the perfect way to keep it rolling. Give us a beat and we may just see Charlie Cale again down that open highway.”

Poker Face debuted in 2021, inspired by classic murder-mystery-of-the-week shows like Columbo.

It followed Lyonne’s Cale, a sleuth with an innate ability to detect liars, and has featured dozens of guest stars, from John Mulaney to Cynthia Erivo, across its two-season run.

The series has drawn critical acclaim, receiving six Emmy nominations and one win for Judith Light's season 1 guest role.

Poker Face seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch on Sky and NOW.

