❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Game of Thrones movie tipped to be in development from Andor writer - and it concerns House Targaryen
A new chapter in House Targaryen's history may be heading to the big screen.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Tuesday, 3 March 2026 at 6:46 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad