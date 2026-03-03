Is Game of Thrones finally heading to the big screen?

The smash hit HBO franchise, which began with the main series and spawned prequels House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, has long been rumoured to be getting the cinematic treatment.

Page Six Hollywood now reports that former House of Cards showrunner and Andor writer Beau Willimon has already submitted a draft of the script to Warner Bros Discovery (the owners of HBO), who are apparently pleased with it.

A source speaking to the publication suggests that the film would explore the conquering of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros by Aegon I Targaryen, dubbed 'The Conqueror' in the lore of Westeros.

"All of 'Game of Thrones' stems back to him, and you’ve never seen him on any of the shows," the source noted.

However, the main issue that leaves the project uncertain going ahead will be the current acquisition plans by Paramount to take over Warner Bros Discovery, which is tipped to see streaming services HBO Max and Paramount+ merge.

While Warner Bros Discovery and Paramount have a deal, the takeover still awaits regulatory approval.

Radio Times has reached out to Warner Bros Discovery for comment on the report.

Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 2 is named after the original King Aegon the Conqueror. HBO

It's a story that author George RR Martin has told in detail in his fictional history of House Targaryen, titled Fire and Blood.

Aegon becomes the first ruler of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros when he and his sister-wives, Visenya and Rhaenys Targaryen, decide to conquer the continent with their dragons.

The characters are ancestors of the Targaryens featured in House of the Dragon, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and the central Game of Thrones series.

Emma D'Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 3. HBO

Much of Aegon's reign ends up including a bloody war with the independent kingdom of Dorne after he forges the Iron Throne.

House of the Dragon added a prophecy of "Aegon's dream" to the Targaryen lore, so this may also feature in the film and tie it to the multiple Game of Thrones series.

Meanwhile, we were recently given an explosive look at the third run of House of the Dragon, which depicts the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of Dragons. This series is based on later segments of Fire and Blood by George RR Martin.

House of the Dragon season 3 will arrive on HBO Max in June. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Sky and NOW, along with Game of Thrones and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

